Mary A. Servis

Aug. 25, 1941 - Sept. 29, 2021

SECOR - Mary A. Servis, 80, of Secor, IL passed away at 2:37 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2021 at Heritage Health Nursing Home in El Paso.

She was born on August 25, 1941 in Wyoming, IL a daughter of Robert and Ruth (George) Conover. She married Fred Servis on January 5, 1980 in Wyoming, IL. He passed away on April 17, 2017.

Survivors include two step-sons: Steve (Michelle) Servis of Morris, IL, Leroy (Debbie) Servis of Secor, IL; step-daughter, Joyce (Larry) Falk of Minonk, IL; two sisters: Francis Thornton of Bloomington, IL, Lora (Richard) Meadows of Independence, MO; two brothers: Charles (Carolyn) Conover of Wyoming, IL, William (Sandra) Conover of Creve Coeur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Carolyn Delbridge; one brother, Thomas Conover and step-son, Ronald Servis.

Mary worked at various facilities as a Registered Nurse for 41 years spending her last few years at Heritage Health Nursing Home in El Paso before retirement.

Mary in her spare time enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidery.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso. Pastor Kevin Yandell will officiate. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.