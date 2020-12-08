Mary Ellen Thornton

Oct. 17 1926 - Dec. 4, 2020

LINCOLN - Mary Ellen Thornton, 94, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Center in Lincoln.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey G. Laible officiating.

Mary Ellen Hickey was born on October 17, 1926 in Lincoln the daughter of James V. and Alice T. Fitzsimmons Hickey. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Thornton in 1951. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1995.

Surviving Mary Ellen are two sons: Michael Thornton, Ted Thornton. One daughter-in law: Terry Thornton. Eight grandchildren: Brooke, Britta, Stephen, Betsy, Patrick, Meaghan, Katie and Mary Kate. Several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband: the Hon. Robert L. Thornton, two sons: Timothy R. Thornton and Kevin Thornton. Three brothers: Edward P. Hickey Sr., Joseph V. Hickey , Thomas Hickey.

Mary Ellen graduated from the Lincoln Community High School in 1944.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary.

She served on the Lincoln Community High School Board for 20 years. Mary Ellen had been employed by McGrath Sand & Gravel, Barrick Transfer, and Dr. Art Williamson's office.

She was an excellent seamstress, loved to travel and was an avid Cardinal baseball fan.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church building Restoration Fund. Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.