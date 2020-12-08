Menu
Mary Ellen Thornton
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Peasley Funeral Home
401 Delavan Street
Lincoln, IL

Mary Ellen Thornton

Oct. 17 1926 - Dec. 4, 2020

LINCOLN - Mary Ellen Thornton, 94, of Lincoln passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at St. Clara's Rehab and Senior Center in Lincoln.

Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey G. Laible officiating.

Mary Ellen Hickey was born on October 17, 1926 in Lincoln the daughter of James V. and Alice T. Fitzsimmons Hickey. She was united in marriage to Robert L. Thornton in 1951. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1995.

Surviving Mary Ellen are two sons: Michael Thornton, Ted Thornton. One daughter-in law: Terry Thornton. Eight grandchildren: Brooke, Britta, Stephen, Betsy, Patrick, Meaghan, Katie and Mary Kate. Several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband: the Hon. Robert L. Thornton, two sons: Timothy R. Thornton and Kevin Thornton. Three brothers: Edward P. Hickey Sr., Joseph V. Hickey , Thomas Hickey.

Mary Ellen graduated from the Lincoln Community High School in 1944.

She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary.

She served on the Lincoln Community High School Board for 20 years. Mary Ellen had been employed by McGrath Sand & Gravel, Barrick Transfer, and Dr. Art Williamson's office.

She was an excellent seamstress, loved to travel and was an avid Cardinal baseball fan.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church building Restoration Fund. Peasley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Holy Cross Cemetery
IL
Peasley Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your mother was a wonderful person and I am so glad to have known her. So sorry for your loss.
LaVerne Landers
December 13, 2020
Dear Brooke, Britta, and Betsy, I am so sorry for the loss of your beloved grandmother. Although I never met Mrs. Thornton, I know that she loved you very much. From her obituary, I see that she was an active member of the Lincoln community. Because Mrs. Thornton graduated from Lincoln High School in 1944, she must have known my mother, Norma Poole Barnhart, who graduated from Lincoln High in 1945. May happy memories of your grandmother bring you comfort.
Jamie Barnhart Michaud
December 8, 2020
Walt and I extend our deepest sympathy on the loss of Mary Ellen. We spent many hours working together at Dr. Williamson's office. We shared sewing ideas frequently and we rooted on the wonderful St. Louis Cardinals. She was a "rock" and you always wanted to be on her good side. I'll miss you my dear friend. Rest in Peace.
Marjorie Schwager
Coworker
December 8, 2020
