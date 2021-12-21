Menu
Mary Helen Walker
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Mary Helen Walker

April 8, 1938 - Dec. 18, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Mary Helen Walker, 83, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home.

Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, and a memorial Mass will be announced in the future. She will be buried with her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

She was born April 8, 1938, in Bloomington, a daughter of Russell and Helen (Wirrick) Batty. She married James. H. Walker, Sr. on June 26, 1954, and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2017.

Surviving are a son, James (Cindy) Walker, Jr.; daughter, Debra Hinthorn; many beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Donnie (Aleta) Batty, Ronnie Batty, Rosanne Halbert, Mary Lynn (Tim) Cavallo and Edward Batty.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Delores Nichols; a brother, Fred Batty; and two brothers in infancy.

Mary retired from Beich Candy Co. after 43 years of employment. Everyone who met Mary liked her and she found her greatest happiness in spending time with her family.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
28
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church
527 W Jackson St, Bloomington, IL
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Helen's smile will be missed.
Stephanie Newman
December 23, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Mary was a kind woman. I enjoyed working with her at Nestlé Beich.
Beverly Burns
Work
December 21, 2021
We have missed seeing all of you at Miller Park Sr. Center for a long time. Our prayers are with you. Velma Nordine & Melba Alsman
Velma Nordine
Friend
December 21, 2021
