MaryLou Pollpeter
ABOUT
Lockport Township High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

MaryLou Pollpeter

Dec. 8, 1936 - March 26, 2021

NORMAL - MaryLou Pollpeter, 84, of Normal, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living of Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Ellwood. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Ronald McDonald House or Crump-Pollpeter Scholarship Community Foundation of Burke County, PO Box 1156, Morganton, NC 28680.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

She was born December 8, 1936 in Iowa City, IA, daughter of J. Clair and Agnes Cooney Humphreys. She married Ralph C. Pollpeter on August 12, 1959.

Surviving are her husband, Ralph; five children: Dr. Joseph (Susan) of Marshalltown, IA, David (Susan) of Morganton, NC, Judy (Dean) Jiles of Normal, Sandy (Brian) Mollberg of Cudahy, WI and James (Wanida) of Palatine; eight cherished granddaughters; one step-grandson and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Kathryn Hammen and Jo Ann Hunsicker.

MaryLou was employed as a teacher in several schools including Danvers High School, IL and Olympia High School, Stanford, IL and she finished her teaching career after 20 years at Lockport Township High School. After retiring, she was employed by the Diocese of Joliet for five years as a Data Processor, retiring in 2000. She was a former member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport, Lockport Area Exchange Club, serving as president from 1992-1993 and President of Lincoln Land District from 2001-2002.

MaryLou also enjoyed music and traveling the world with Ralph during retirement, but more importantly, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Carriage Crossing for their outstanding care of MaryLou and Ralph for the past three years and to Transitions Hospice for the compassion shown during MaryLou's final days.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church of Merna
1001 N. Towanda Barnes Rd., Bloomington, IL
Mar
31
Funeral
10:00a.m.
St. Patrick Church of Merna
IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ben and Sara Lou Succop
March 30, 2021
May she Rest In Peace. Sending prayers.
Rita Pollpeter Allen
March 29, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers of Peace to the entire Pollpeter family. Enjoyed many Exchange Club years with Ralph and Mary Lou. Rest in Peace.
Jim DaRosa
March 29, 2021
MacLean-Fogg
March 29, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Succop Family
Ben and Sara Lou Succop
Friend
March 29, 2021
Ben and Sara Lou Succop
March 29, 2021
My association was with Mrs. Pollpeter when I was a student at Danvers High School. She was a great teacher and sponsor of various activities. I think of her often. Her family can be comforted knowing that she was a positive influence on lots of students, including me. A funny story... I was in HS when mini skirts were coming into fashion. We weren't allowed to wear jeans, pants, or shorts to school . Mrs. P had a room right next to the office and a set of stairs. Her not-so-enviable assignment was to watch the girls passing between classes as they went up the stairs to see if their minis were too mini. As in all eras, there were girls pushing the limits. And they were sent home to change! I wish we had more Mrs. P's today! Eternal rest grant unto Mrs. Pollpeter, Lord, and let perpetual rest shine upon her.
Mary Rapp
March 28, 2021
We enjoyed knowing and working with Mary Lou in the exchange club activities and as a good friend. Our sincere sympathy and our prayers are with you.
Carole & Rich Remko
March 27, 2021
Janet and Chuck Kohler
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results