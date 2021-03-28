MaryLou Pollpeter

Dec. 8, 1936 - March 26, 2021

NORMAL - MaryLou Pollpeter, 84, of Normal, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Carriage Crossing Senior Living of Bloomington.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, where visitation will be one hour prior to services. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private inurnment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Ellwood. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, the Ronald McDonald House or Crump-Pollpeter Scholarship Community Foundation of Burke County, PO Box 1156, Morganton, NC 28680.

She was born December 8, 1936 in Iowa City, IA, daughter of J. Clair and Agnes Cooney Humphreys. She married Ralph C. Pollpeter on August 12, 1959.

Surviving are her husband, Ralph; five children: Dr. Joseph (Susan) of Marshalltown, IA, David (Susan) of Morganton, NC, Judy (Dean) Jiles of Normal, Sandy (Brian) Mollberg of Cudahy, WI and James (Wanida) of Palatine; eight cherished granddaughters; one step-grandson and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Kathryn Hammen and Jo Ann Hunsicker.

MaryLou was employed as a teacher in several schools including Danvers High School, IL and Olympia High School, Stanford, IL and she finished her teaching career after 20 years at Lockport Township High School. After retiring, she was employed by the Diocese of Joliet for five years as a Data Processor, retiring in 2000. She was a former member of St. Dennis Church, Lockport, Lockport Area Exchange Club, serving as president from 1992-1993 and President of Lincoln Land District from 2001-2002.

MaryLou also enjoyed music and traveling the world with Ralph during retirement, but more importantly, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Carriage Crossing for their outstanding care of MaryLou and Ralph for the past three years and to Transitions Hospice for the compassion shown during MaryLou's final days.