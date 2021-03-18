Matthew John Bauman

Dec. 13, 1957 - Mar. 13, 2021

SAVANNAH, Georgia - Matthew John Bauman, 63, was born in Taylorville, Illinois to Maurice and Helen Gayle Bauman. He grew up in Normal, Illinois and graduated from NCHS.

Matt was preceded in death by both his father and mother, and his brother, Michael. He is survived by his cousin and best friend, Greg Bauman; two brothers: Andy and Chuck Bauman; and five sisters: Kate Bauman (Doug Hackett), Mary Frank, Anabel Bauman, Carol (Earl) Johnson, and Martha (Keith) Smith.

Matt's restless soul led him to many different parts of the country, working mostly in construction and farming. But no matter how light he packed, his sorrows and struggles seemed to travel with him.

In 2015, in search of some roots, he worked his way to Savannah, Georgia as an electrician for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. A few months after boarding, he left the trainful of illusionists, acrobats and artists when it neared his desired resting place. Matt lived in Savannah for the final five years of his life.

In lieu of services for Matt (or anyone else you've lost), open your music app and select Vince Gill's song, "Go Rest High on That Mountain". Eliminate all the surrounding noise in your life, sit back, and close your eyes. Vince will take you to church and just might take your loved one on "home".

Rest In Peace Choo-Choo.