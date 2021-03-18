Menu
Matthew John Bauman
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Matthew John Bauman

Dec. 13, 1957 - Mar. 13, 2021

SAVANNAH, Georgia - Matthew John Bauman, 63, was born in Taylorville, Illinois to Maurice and Helen Gayle Bauman. He grew up in Normal, Illinois and graduated from NCHS.

Matt was preceded in death by both his father and mother, and his brother, Michael. He is survived by his cousin and best friend, Greg Bauman; two brothers: Andy and Chuck Bauman; and five sisters: Kate Bauman (Doug Hackett), Mary Frank, Anabel Bauman, Carol (Earl) Johnson, and Martha (Keith) Smith.

Matt's restless soul led him to many different parts of the country, working mostly in construction and farming. But no matter how light he packed, his sorrows and struggles seemed to travel with him.

In 2015, in search of some roots, he worked his way to Savannah, Georgia as an electrician for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. A few months after boarding, he left the trainful of illusionists, acrobats and artists when it neared his desired resting place. Matt lived in Savannah for the final five years of his life.

In lieu of services for Matt (or anyone else you've lost), open your music app and select Vince Gill's song, "Go Rest High on That Mountain". Eliminate all the surrounding noise in your life, sit back, and close your eyes. Vince will take you to church and just might take your loved one on "home".

Rest In Peace Choo-Choo.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 18, 2021.
My heart goes out to the entire Bauman family on the loss of your brother. There´s so many great memories of the fun all us Strohs brothers had together. We will think of Matt often and miss him always
Charlie Henson
March 19, 2021
To Carol I'm so sorry to read of the loss of your brother. My prayers are for you and your family. Love, Marilyn
Marilyn Ridenour Hargesheimer
March 18, 2021
RIP Matt. You were one of my best friends in high school. Your humor and antiques are something I remember the most. You gave me many good memories. Rest well my friend
Judi cross watkins
March 18, 2021
Rest easy my friend my sister and I gave great memories of you and Gary , Coming to our house every Tuesday to watch happy days and then we will all go out for a drive you were a riot I´ve always thought of you and wondered where you were and now I know that you´re resting easy in heaven God bless you Matt I´ll never forget you
Karen Cross
March 18, 2021
Your story was sad, I hope you find peace. Bless you Matthew.
Patty Bramley
March 18, 2021
