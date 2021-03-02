Menu
Max E. Porter Jr.
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Max E. Porter, Jr.

June 1, 1968 - Feb. 27, 2021

WELDON - Max E. Porter, Jr. 52 of Weldon, IL passed away 7:40 PM February 27, 2021 at his family home in Weldon, IL.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand, IL assisted the family with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to The Max E. Porter, Jr. Memorial Fund.

Max was born June 1, 1968 in Normal, IL the son of Max E. and Shirley E. Porter, Sr. He married Stephanie L. Ball on July 4, 1995 in Chenoa, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie L. Porter, Weldon, IL; children: Jonathon S. (Lindsey) Porter, El Paso, IL; Justin L. (fiancee, Elizabeth Bown) Porter, Eureka, IL; Joshua B. (Kristina) Porter, Minonk, IL; Siara E. Porter, Weldon, IL; and Max E. Porter, III, Weldon, IL; grandchildren: Chase, Mason, Aubree, Alexis, Lawny, Avry, Mallekai, Tay'n, Jerrex, Crimson, and Penelope; siblings: David (Christine) Porter, Byron, IL; Diane Porter, Bloomington, IL; Douglas (Sandy) Porter, Towanda, IL; and Debra Schultz, Bloomington, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two nephews, Jesse Porter and Shane Porter.

Max enjoyed the outdoors and hunting. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and friends.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 2, 2021.
Condolences to family, good man, R.I.P Max.
Jeffrey Belcher
March 4, 2021
We will miss Max. He was a great friend. A great person . He will never be forgotten.
Darrell & Nikki Brown
March 3, 2021
The farm will never be the same...I will miss you my friend.
Tom Christensen
March 3, 2021
Thinking of you today, our love goes out to you
Cathy buggar and family
March 2, 2021
