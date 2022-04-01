Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Maxie Ruth Scifres
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Maxie Ruth Scifres

July 27, 1939 - March 29, 2022

NORMAL - Maxie Ruth Scifres of Normal, passed with peace in her home on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Maxie was born July 27, 1939, to Bert and Velma Sheppard in Lorraine, TX. She married Sam Scifres, December 23, 1958. He survives. She is also survived by one daughter, Leigh (Ron) Kiesewetter; and two grandchildren: Lauren (Jalen) Bachman and Sam (Sarah) Kiesewetter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one brother, and one nephew.

Maxie grew up in the small west Texas town of Lorraine before attending Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, as a music education major. It is there that she met and married her partner of 63-years, Sam. She taught for several years in the Abilene school district before moving to Italy with the army, where her husband was stationed in Vicenza. She played for the USO and taught at the school on the army base there.

Upon their move to Bloomington, Maxie taught private piano lessons, was active in the Amateur Music Club and as Sam's accompanist before returning to public school teaching. She taught in District 87 and Unit 5 for over 20-years as a general music teacher and choral director. After retirement, she became a staff accompanist at Illinois Wesleyan University.

This gifted pianist touched many, many students lives throughout her various roles as a music educator and performer. She rarely met a stranger, and loved her family and friends fiercely. She loved games of all kinds and was always the life of the party. Some of the most important things to Maxie were her faith and family, and she often spoke of how richly blessed she was. Her vivacious, joyous, and beautiful spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Saturday April 2, 2022, in the Garden Room at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, IL, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 PM at the church. Rev. Sara Isbell will be officiating. Burial will be in Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL. The family suggest memorials be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, IL. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church
502 E. Front St., Bloomington, IL
Apr
2
Service
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Wesley United Methodist Church
502 E. Front St., Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sam, Leigh, Ron, Lauren, Jaylen, Samuel and Sarah Wishing you peace to bring you comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart. Maxie smile, accent, music and the love she had for her family are some of our memories. With deepest sympathy. John and Kathy Karson
John and Kathy Karson
Friend
April 2, 2022
I was so lucky to be her student. She was a wonderful lady. I saw her not that long ago and she even remembered my name. My singing talent was mediocre at best, but she always encouraged me. Sending prayers for comfort to her family.
Alison Hampton
April 1, 2022
My condolences to the family. Mrs Scifres was my music teacher at Hudson Elementary School in the 80s. I loved listened to her southern accent, her piano playing and ill never forget her candle collection she would share with us! So sorry to read of her passing.
Becky Adcock
School
April 1, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss, Sam.
Paul Schley
Work
April 1, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results