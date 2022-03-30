Menu
McKenna Marie Maye
FUNERAL HOME
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
2 Beekman Street
Beacon, NY

McKenna Marie Maye

March 16, 2022 - March 16, 2022

BEACON, New York - It is with profound sadness that Matthew Maye and Lynn Freehill-Maye of Beacon announce the birth and death of their treasured daughter, McKenna Marie Maye, on March 16, 2022. McKenna was delivered via emergency c-section within eight minutes by the incredible team at the Hudson Valley Hospital Center. She was full-term to the day but appeared to suffer the rare complication of placental abruption.

She is survived by big brother, Wilson Maye; grandparents: Al and Jane Freehill of Madison, Wisconsin (formerly of Chenoa, Illinois) and Richard and Rosemary Maye of Niskayuna, New York; aunts and uncles: Leslie Freehill and Ethan Schwenker of Madison, Wisconsin, Paul Freehill of St. Louis, Missouri, and David Maye and Leah Hines of Colonie, New York; cousins: Ben and Luke Schwenker of Madison, Wisconsin; and many other loving relatives.

A visitation was held at Riverview Funeral Home by Halvey, 2 Beekman Street, Beacon from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Those wishing to contribute to a memorial in the name of McKenna Maye may give to the Farano Center for Children in Albany, https://app.mobilecause.com/form/aGsmsA?vid=qsb8a or First Book at https://support.firstbook.org/McKennaMaye.

To send a personal condolence please visit www.riverviewbyhalvey.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
Riverview Funeral Home By Halvey LLC
