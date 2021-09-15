Menu
Melinda Jo Cuttill
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
515 West Wood Street
Decatur, IL

Melinda Jo (Gibson) Cuttill

April. 26, 1966 - Sept. 10, 2021

DECATUR - Melinda Jo (Gibson) Cuttill, age 55, passed away September 10, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital. She was born April 26, 1966, in Lincoln, IL to William Lee Gibson and Mary Joan Holm Gibson Ammerman.

She graduated from Donovan High School in 1984. She then went on to graduate from Mennonite College of Nursing with a Bachelor's Degree from ISU in 1988. She married Brian Conrad October 28, 1989. They later divorced. Melinda married William T. Cuttill in Decatur on December 24, 1995.

Melinda loved caring for others. She worked in the nursing field except for the few years she stayed home with her children. She was currently employed at Traditions Health and Hospice Care, Forsyth, IL.

Melinda is survived by her husband, William Cuttill; children: Zachary (Megan) Conrad, Clinton, Gabrielle Cuttill, Emily Cuttill, Nicholas Cuttill, Sebastian Cuttill, Decatur; grandchildren: Mitchell, Gabriel, Nora, and Jackson; parents, Rex and Mary Ammerman, Bloomington; brother, John (Melissa) Gibson, Pensacola, FL. She was preceded in death by her father William Gibson (1984), maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, and sister, Jackie Ammerman (2020).

Melinda was so loved and will be greatly missed by immediate family that includes many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends who she considered family.

Please join us celebrating Melinda's life Friday, September 17, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff, 515 West Wood Street, Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Easter Seals of Central Illinois (Autism) or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 15, 2021.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - West Wood Street
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Please know you and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. While reflecting today after I heard the news I thought of the various parties we attended and her infectious laugh and smile.
Monte and Marilyn Prasun
Friend
September 16, 2021
I am saddened to hear of Melinda´s death. I was blessed to work alongside her at St. Mary´s. She was a great nurse and a loving person. I´m so sorry!
Cathy Walston
Work
September 16, 2021
Melinda was a great nurse. I enjoyed working with her at St. Mary´s
Cathy Henson
Work
September 15, 2021
