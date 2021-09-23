Menu
Meredith Paul "Butch" Eymann
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Dwight Township High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mount Scott Funeral Home
4205 SE 59th Ave
Portland, OR

Meredith Paul "Butch" Eymann

Jan. 29, 1936 - Sept. 16, 2021

PORTLAND, Oregon - Meredith Paul "Butch" Eymann passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the age of 85. For all who knew him, the world is a lessor place.

Butch was born in 1936 in Dwight, Illinois to Meredith C. and Esther C. (Beier) Eymann. He was a graduate of Dwight High School and was a member of the Joliet Marine Reserve before being assigned to active duty with the United States Marine Corps and serving in Okinawa, Japan.

Butch married his "Honey", Sue Lippold in 1957, she survives. Butch and Sue had six children: Mike (Cheryl) Eymann, Christine "Teni" (Phil) Green, Paul (Robert Fread) Eymann, Julie (Frank) Wakayama, Mary (Russell) Arbuckle, and Stephanie (Marcus) Parker. All survive. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Josh, Katie, Jordi, Garrett, Logan, Max, Lilly, Sam, Ruby, and Jack and two great-grandchildren: Dominic and Colton. Butch was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly "Bev" (John) Bessen.

To all who were close to him, Butch was a true father-figure and friend. He always had a smile, an encouraging word, or an offer to lend a hand. Butch worked hard, and was a man of integrity. To Butch, doing right was always more important than doing what was popular.

Butch and Sue "retired" to the Pacific Northwest. Butch was an outdoorsman, who loved camping, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed cheering for the Chicago Bears, the Oregon Ducks and all of the teams his grandchildren played on. However, Butch was most happy with a full house of family and friends. At Sunday dinners everyone was welcome and often consisted of twelve people or more.

A memorial service will be held at Noon on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mount Scott Funeral Home, Portland, Oregon followed by interment at 1:30 p.m. at the Willamette National Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Butch's honor to the Wounded Warrior Project at Support.WoundedWarriorProject.org.

Rest easy Marine, you've earned it.



Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Mount Scott Funeral Home
4205 SE 59th Ave, Portland, OR
Oct
4
Interment
1:30p.m.
Willamette National Cemetery
OR
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue and all your family, What great memories I have of Butch! He was a wonderful man. Working with you over 20 years, we had a lot of fun times. Whenever I walk pass a box Hostess Twinkies, I think of Butch to this day
Patti McMillan
Friend
September 24, 2021
Sue and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace Butch.
Mickey Hull
Friend
September 23, 2021
Sue and family I am so sorry to hear of Butch´s passing. Tom and I always liked talking to both of you! Butch always had a smile and a good thing to say. Sincerely, Virginia
Virginia Halsey
Friend
September 23, 2021
