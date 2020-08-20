CAMDENTON, Missouri - Merrill E. McCall, 80, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at Lake Regional Hospital following a short illness.

He was born Sept. 23, 1939, in Minneapolis, Kansas, son of the late Ronald and Mildred Edmands McCall. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Karen Van Tine McCall, and his children, Mark (Sharon) McCall, and grandson, Zane DeLorme; Marcia (Bob) Myers and grandson, Kyle Mark; brother, Stuart (Janis) McCall; as well as special nieces and nephews.

Merrill was a resident of Topeka, Kansas, and a graduate of Topeka High School. Merrill attended Kansas State University and ultimately graduated from Washburn University. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Reserves and a 37-year employee of State Farm Insurance from which he retired.

Merrill was a member of the Sound of Illinois Chorus, Bloomington, and enjoyed many barbershop adventures with his quartet, The McLean County Chord Company.

Merrill and Karen retired to The Lake of the Ozarks and enjoyed boating, golfing, and were active members of the Elks Lodge 2705. Merrill was an avid fan of K-State football and was also able to enjoy some games in Manhattan. They especially enjoyed entertaining family as well as special friends.

A private family service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Highland Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Merrill E. McCall to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or a memorial of choice and may be mailed to Wilson Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 166, Minneapolis, KS 67467.

Information at www.wilsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.