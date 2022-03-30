Menu
Michael Dickerson
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL
Michael Dickerson

Oct. 4, 1942 - March 27, 2022

DOWNS - Michael Dickerson, 79, of Downs, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Normal.

His funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, Downs. Graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m., Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Church, Downs.

He was born in Bloomington on October 4, 1942, and married Ruth Jurgelas on October 30, 1965, in Bloomington.

He is survived by his wife; two children: Shelley (William) Wilson-Miller of Heyworth and Michael T. (Nancy) Dickerson of Bloomington; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters.

To view the full obituary, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 30, 2022.
