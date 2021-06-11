Menu
Michael Francis Donovan

Michael Francis Donovan

Sept. 15, 1946 - June 8, 2021

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee - Michael Francis Donovan of Crossville, TN, formerly Bloomington, IL, passed away on June 8, 2021 at 8:26 p.m. at Vanderbilt University Hospital, Nashville, TN.

Mike was 74 years young. He was born on September 15, 1946 Boston, MA. Mike served in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his loving wife, Deni; his son, Michael (Bloomington, IL) and his best dog friend, Wyatt.

Mike will always be remembered for his unending love for Deni and Michael, a bright smile that was never missing, a keen sense of humor, an always calm demeanor and the phrase by which he encouraged all, including himself, to live; "Life is Good." He is deeply loved and is missed by many.

Mike's wish was to be cremated and a private event will be held for immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, a donation of can be made to Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center.



Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 11, 2021.
Our condolences to the family as Ol´ neighbors from Chatham Lane, we were sadden upon the passing so young. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family
Cathy and Lyonel Leonard
Friend
June 15, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Marshall & Lil Elkin
June 14, 2021
Dear Michael and Melissa, My deepest sympathy on the passing of your Dad. Make your fond memories of him strengthen you during these difficult days.
Feli Sebastian, Bloomington, IL
June 14, 2021
Rest in peace, my friend, and forever remind us that life is, indeed, good. Deni, Michael, and family, may Mike's memories live on in your hearts and bring smiles and warmth to you.
Bernie Biagini
Friend
June 12, 2021
Very sorry for your loss. Prayers.
Mike Sumner
Work
June 12, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Mike was always ready to listen and brightened each day with a smile.
Marsha Corlley
Work
June 11, 2021
Deni, I am so sorry to hear about Mike. I enjoyed working with him when he led the CAT team. He was such a good guy.
Debbie Barlow-Barker
June 11, 2021
