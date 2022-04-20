Menu
Michael Lee Flanagan
1950 - 2022
BORN
1950
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
40 West Main Street
El Paso, IL
Michael Lee Flanagan

April 25, 1950 - April 11, 2022

EL PASO - Michael Lee Flanagan, 71, of El Paso, IL, passed away at 11:07 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at his residence.

He was born on April 25, 1950, in Bloomington, IL, a son of Joseph and Rose Walsh Flanagan. He married Nadia Lederman Sapoznikow. She survives.

Survivors also include his siblings: Mary Jo (Dan) Naus of Knoxville, TN, Margaret Crummy of Loveland, CO, Mark Flanagan of South Bend, IN; nephews: Brian and Bradley Crummy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother-in-law, Walt Crummy.

Michael retired from Prairie Farms in Peoria after many years of working. He graduated from Illinois State University in 1973. Michael was in the Army National Guard after he graduated from college.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. Father Robert Rayson will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Friday. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in El Paso. Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in El Paso is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.



Published by The Pantagraph on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
El Paso, IL
Apr
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
El Paso, IL
Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home - El Paso
