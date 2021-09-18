Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael David "Mike" Geraghty
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St
Bloomington, IL

Michael David "Mike" Geraghty

Aug. 4, 1951 - Sept. 10, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Michael David "Mike" Geraghty, age 70, of Bloomington IL passed away at 5:59 AM on Friday, September 10, 2021, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be 10:00 AM-12:00 Noon Monday, September 20, 2021, at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. His graveside service will be 1:00 PM Monday, September 20, 2021, at Hinthorn Cemetery, Hudson, IL. Fr. John Horton will be officiating. The family suggests memorials be made to his family for funeral expenses c/o Mark Geraghty, 1507 N. Western Ave., Bloomington IL 61701.

Mike was born August 4, 1951 in Columbus, OH the son of David and Jane Harris Geraghty.

He married Peggy Bannan on August 11, 1972 in Bloomington, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his 7 children: Mark (Susie) Geraghty, Bloomington IL, Rebecca Angell, Dan (Lyndsay), Donna and Dianna, Tanya, Christopher; nine grandchildren: Alyssa, Hannah, Mark, Jacob, Joshua, Anthony, Brooke, Tiffany and Sarai; a brother, Timothy Geraghty, Bloomington, IL; and a sister, Jane Whitman, CO.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents.

Mike worked as a Security Guard for Securitas, Bloomington, IL for over 20 years. He was an avid Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He enjoyed war pictures, westerns and spending time with his family.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.beckmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Beck Memorial Home
209 E Grove St, Bloomington, IL
Sep
20
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hinthorn Cemetery
Hudson, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Beck Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Beck Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Mike was a super nice man.he was my brothercin law.but he was more liime our brother..Mike was give his shirt off of his back for someone..he will truely ve miss3 and always loved..rip Mike
Roberts Connie
Family
October 26, 2021
Jane and Tim: My deepest sympathy to you and your families, on the loss of your brother Mike. Mary Vossler Arizona
Mary Vossler
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results