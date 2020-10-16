Menu
Michael L. Wurth

BLOOMINGTON - Michael "Mike" Lynn Wurth, 69 of Bloomington passed away at Bickford House at 10:35 AM Wednesday October 14, 2020.

There will be a private funeral service Monday October 19, 2020 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Interment will be in Funks Grove Cemetery in McLean.

Mike was born January 4, 1951 in Lincoln, IL to William Robert and Ruth Ellen Wiggers Wurth. He married Judy Callahan on July 6, 1973 in Bloomington. She survives. He is also survived by his three children Brad (Amy) Wurth of Bloomington, Justin (Mary) Wurth of Bloomington, Christin (Patrick) Thomas of Fayetteville, Arkansas, eight grandchildren, Keagan, Blake, McKenna, Kasen, Leo and Elizabeth Wurth, Marisa and Pierce Thomas, one brother Stephen (Linda) of Ocala, FL and one sister Cindy (Roger) Boerma of Athens, GA.

Mike worked 34 years for Country Financial until his retirement in 2013. He was also a member of Eastview Christian Church and served in the Illinois Air National Guard. Mike's faith in God was his guiding light, his hope for his family was his driving force and the love of his grandchildren was his joy.

Memorial contributions may be made to Eastview Christian Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.calvertmemorial.com.




Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
