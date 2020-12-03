Michael O. Mittelstaedt

July 8, 1942 - Nov. 24, 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - Michael O. Mittelstaedt passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Albuquerque, NM. Mike was the son of Walter Otto Mittelstaedt, Sr. and Helen Arthington Mittelstaedt.

Mike is survived by a brother, Walter Mittelstaedt, Jr.; his widow, Angie; two daughters: Marnie Miller, and Audie Wade; one grandson and a great grandson.

In high school, Mike lettered in sports including track and baseball. In college, Mike was elected to the Illinois State Hall of Fame for cross country.

Mike graduated from Illinois State University in 1960 and worked as an underwriter for Mutual of Omaha. He moved to Albuquerque in 1968 and joined the Marines, serving from 1968-1972, attaining the rank of Major. His funeral service will be held in Santa Fe, NM, on Monday, December 7, 2020.