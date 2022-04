Michael J. Schenk

Nov. 12, 1950 - Apr. 4, 2022

NORMAL - Michael passed away of natural causes on April 4, 2022. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorthy Schenk and his father, Edgar Schenk.

He is survived by his son, Jesse; two sisters: Kathleen Barnhill and Teri (Ed) Tholen; and one brother, Glenn (Janet) Schenk.

Visitation will 10:30-11:30 a.m. on April 8, 2022 at Beck Memorial Home.