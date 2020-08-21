Menu
Search
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael T. Schultz

BLOOMINGTON - Michael Thomas Schultz, 61, of Bloomington, passed away Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Epiphany Catholic Church, Normal. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baby Fold, Midwest Food Bank or the CJD Foundation. For more information regarding CJD, please visit www.cjdfoundation.org.

He was born Oct. 22, 1958, in Chicago, a son of Paul B. and Marlene Schultz. He married the love of his life, Cheryl G. Tudor, on Aug. 14, 1982, at Epiphany Catholic Church, and she survives in Bloomington.

He is also survived by a son, Chris (Dusty) Schultz, Dallas, Texas; his mother, Marlene Schultz Kroll, Normal; three brothers, Steve (Marti) Schultz, Normal; Rick (Becky) Schultz, Oakley; and Rob (Patty) Schultz, Pontiac; a sister-in-law, Dianne Schultz, Bloomington; and two stepbrothers, Bill (Mary) Kroll, Marco Island, Florida, and David (Lisa) Kroll, Danville, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Mark Schultz; his stepfather, Joe Kroll; and a stepbrother, Bob Kroll.

Mike was a graduate of Normal Community High School and was a loyal employee of District 87 for 24 years. He began his career there as a middle school custodian where he won the hearts of students and staff with his ever-present smile and can-do attitude. He later moved to the District 87 warehouse where the pride he took in his work continued.

"Muskie Mike" loved spending time at his home away from home in Hayward, Wisconsin, where he spent hours fishing for the biggest muskie he could find. More than anything, though, Mike treasured his roles as a husband, father, son and brother.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by BLM Pantagraph on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
25
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL 61704
Aug
25
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Epiphany Catholic Church
, Normal, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
You are in our prayers, Michael was a great guy, I work for Alexander Lbr Co, Got to know Michael well, very nice, alway a smile and freindly, God you all, He will be miss, Iam so sorry to hear,
Duane A. Wells
August 21, 2020
I first met Mike at Chiddix Junior HS and had quite a few classes with him there and NCHS. He was one of the nicest and most humble guys, a true gentle giant. I never forgot of him, and it saddens me to learn of his passing. My deepest sympathies to his family.
Craig M. Vossler
Classmate
August 21, 2020
I had the pleasure of seeing Mike come into BHS every day with the mail. He always had a smile on his face and said hi. He would always stop and chat. Just a really sweet man and he is already very missed around the schools. Please give Mikes family my condolences. My prayers are with them.
Tammy Heffernan
August 21, 2020
My very deepest sympathy for the entire Schultz family Mike was always a good guy
Tom Miller: Bradenton FL
August 21, 2020