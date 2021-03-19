Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael Lee Walls
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bloomington High School

Michael (Mike) Lee Walls

Dec. 1, 1967 - Mar. 14, 2021

NORMAL - Michael (Mike) Lee Walls, 53, of Normal passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021 in loving care of his family. A Celebration of Life is planned to honor his memories and the many lives he touched.

Mike was born December 1, 1967 to Donald Walls and Bernice (Baum) Walls in Bloomington, IL. He was the oldest of three children. He is survived by his mother, Bernice; son, Jacob; brother, John (Kimberly); sister, Christine (John) Street.

Mike was a 1986 graduate of Bloomington High School with a technical degree from the American College of Technology. He was a Senior Network Engineer at Integrity Technology Solutions and was instrumental in the expansion of the first dedicated MSP helpdesk in the region. Over 24 years, Mike was known as a mentor and friend with his ever-present sense of humor and frequent music and movie references.

Mike also loved watching the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks games with his son and friends. Mike enjoyed playing guitar and attended live performances from local music artists. He made many deep friendships that enriched his life and others around him.

Memorials may be made to Mike Walls Memorial Education Fund -

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jakewallsedu

Or Mayo Clinic - https:/philanthropy.mayoclinic.org

Mike's son, Jake, has a bright future ahead with the support of family, friends, and mentors. Mayo Clinic Oncology care team, we just cannot thank enough.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
I´m so sorry for your loss. Prayers for your family at this difficult time.
Maureen Martin
March 24, 2021
Gone but not forgotten.
Mom
March 23, 2021
Berniece and family, I just now saw the obituary for your son Michael. I am so sorry for your loss. I will be lifting you all up in prayer.
Ginger Campbell
March 21, 2021
My favorite memories of Mike are his sense of humor, and the family birthdays and holidays we spent together when they were young and growing up. One of my favorite pictures of Mike was with his Dad on a windy day! Our deepest sympathy to the Walls family!
Aunt Barb
March 20, 2021
I remember Mike as a loving, caring guy. We grown up together. Our moms were best friends. He will be deeply will be missed. My prayers to his mom and siblings. I'm so sorry.
Michelle J. Haff (McCormick)
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results