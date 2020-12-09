Menu
Michelle R. Hanson
1975 - 2020
BORN
1975
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Watson-Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory - Galesburg
1849 N Seminary St
Galesburg, IL

Michelle R. Hanson

July 18, 1975 - Dec. 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Michelle R. Hanson, 45, died at 9:14 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, as a result of a fire at her home in Bloomington, Illinois.

She was born July 18, 1975, in Decatur, the daughter of Johnie G. Hanson, Forsyth, and Judy R. Olmstead (John) Schlaf, Galesburg, who survive. Also surviving is a daughter, Madelyn R. Johnson, 16, Bloomington, who Michelle described as her proudest accomplishment.

A sister, Mindy R. Pilger, Galesburg, a nephew (Eli) and niece (Willow), uncles and aunts: Cindy (Larry) McCollough, Hanford, California, Marlene Hanson, Roger Hanson and Janice Hanson all of Duncombe, Iowa, as well as a large blended family of step-sisters, Laura L. (Steve) Albert, Galesburg, Gail L. (Ric) Adkins, Melbourne Beach, Florida and Christina M. Frost, Galesburg, as well as aunts, and cousins, with whom she shared her life and her love; also survive.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Johnie K. and Pauline Hanson, Duncombe, Iowa; Raymond and Garnette Olmstead; her uncles: Roger H. and Danny L. Olmstead all of Webster City, Iowa and Kenneth Hanson, Duncombe.

Michelle attended Forsyth schools, graduating from Maroa-Forsyth High school, where she participated in numerous athletic and social events. She attended Southern Illinois and Millikin Universities where she pursued a teaching degree; graduating from Millikin in 2002. During the next 18 years she participated in various educational programs in central Illinois. Her greatest satisfaction and joy came from teaching students at the 4th and 5th grade levels within Decatur and Rantoul, Illinois, schools and from the many calls and visits from those students long after they had moved on from those grades. In addition to her love of family, her students, her flair for fashion and the comfort of a good book; she was an animal lover beyond compare. She will be deeply missed by all those she touched during every moment of her life.

Memorials may be made to the family for an educational fund to be established for Michelle's daughter, Madelyn. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for the spring of 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michelle was a very kind person, and was very kind to me growing up which meant a lot to me. My condolences to her family and daughter.
Angela Dean
Friend
December 17, 2020
I never met Michelle, but from her picture she looks like a wonderful person, I am sorry for her loss to her family and especially her daughter, prayers
Heather
December 17, 2020
Bethany Stoddard
December 11, 2020
I will always cherish all the good times we had together in high school. My deepest sympathy to the family. My heart is broken
Amanda (Doolin) Habel
Friend
December 10, 2020
We had many wonderful times together my dear girl. My sincere Condolences to the family. I will see you again one day. I love you!
April Kagel
December 9, 2020
Ms.Hansen was an amazing teacher and women! My heart breaks for all of her family and loved ones especially her daughter!! I will be praying for all of you Michelle is and will be deeply missed!
Chasity Morville
Student
December 9, 2020
Judy & Family, We are so sorry to learn of your loss of Michelle. Please know that you are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Dave & Sue Calderone
December 8, 2020
I taught with Michelle at Brush College Elementary School in Decatur. She was an exceptional teacher and was always so positive and upbeat. My sincerest condolences to all of her family, especially her precious daughter, of whom she was so proud.
Susan Moore
Susan Moore
Coworker
December 7, 2020
