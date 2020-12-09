Michelle R. Hanson

July 18, 1975 - Dec. 3, 2020

BLOOMINGTON -

Michelle R. Hanson, 45, died at 9:14 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, as a result of a fire at her home in Bloomington, Illinois.

She was born July 18, 1975, in Decatur, the daughter of Johnie G. Hanson, Forsyth, and Judy R. Olmstead (John) Schlaf, Galesburg, who survive. Also surviving is a daughter, Madelyn R. Johnson, 16, Bloomington, who Michelle described as her proudest accomplishment.

A sister, Mindy R. Pilger, Galesburg, a nephew (Eli) and niece (Willow), uncles and aunts: Cindy (Larry) McCollough, Hanford, California, Marlene Hanson, Roger Hanson and Janice Hanson all of Duncombe, Iowa, as well as a large blended family of step-sisters, Laura L. (Steve) Albert, Galesburg, Gail L. (Ric) Adkins, Melbourne Beach, Florida and Christina M. Frost, Galesburg, as well as aunts, and cousins, with whom she shared her life and her love; also survive.

She was preceded in death by her Grandparents, Johnie K. and Pauline Hanson, Duncombe, Iowa; Raymond and Garnette Olmstead; her uncles: Roger H. and Danny L. Olmstead all of Webster City, Iowa and Kenneth Hanson, Duncombe.

Michelle attended Forsyth schools, graduating from Maroa-Forsyth High school, where she participated in numerous athletic and social events. She attended Southern Illinois and Millikin Universities where she pursued a teaching degree; graduating from Millikin in 2002. During the next 18 years she participated in various educational programs in central Illinois. Her greatest satisfaction and joy came from teaching students at the 4th and 5th grade levels within Decatur and Rantoul, Illinois, schools and from the many calls and visits from those students long after they had moved on from those grades. In addition to her love of family, her students, her flair for fashion and the comfort of a good book; she was an animal lover beyond compare. She will be deeply missed by all those she touched during every moment of her life.

Memorials may be made to the family for an educational fund to be established for Michelle's daughter, Madelyn. A Celebration of Life service will be scheduled for the spring of 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to Watson Thomas Funeral Home and Crematory, Galesburg. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watsonthomas.com.