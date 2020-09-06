BLOOMINGTON - Michelle Lynn Hopkins age 45 of Bloomington IL, passed away at 2:53 PM on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her residence. Her funeral service will be 12 Noon Friday, September 11, 2020 at by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL. Pastor Dennis Powers will be officiating. Family visitation begins at 9:00am. Public Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon Friday, September 11, 2020 at the memorial home. Family visitation starts at 9:00am. The service and will be limited to 50 persons and a mask will be required. Visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time. Private inurnment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to her children's education fund in c/o of her husband Steve Hopkins 903 E. Chestnut St, Bloomington IL. 61701.The family request casual attire be worn for the visitation and funeral.

Michelle was born December 31, 1974 in Galesburg, IL the daughter of Thomas and Joyce Larkins Rutledge. She married Stephen V. Hopkins II on July 5, 2003 in Galesburg, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is her mother, Joyce Helms, Galesburg, IL, her father, Thomas Rutledge, WA, five children, Maddison and Harrison Hopkins, Bloomington, IL,

Ryan Hopkins, Longmont, CO, Melody Reuscher, Bloomington, IL

Evan Hopkins, Bloomington, IL, two grandchildren, Lucas and Levi Reuscher, Bloomington, IL, brother, Russell Rutledge, AR, sister, Chelsea Marie Quinn, WA, and several aunts, uncles and cousins from the Galesburg, Bloomington, Kansas City and Rock Island areas.

Michelle is preceded in death by her grandfather who was a father to her, John Larkins, and her uncle Bo Pierce.

Michelle graduated from Galesburg High School and later graduated from Carl Sandburg Community College, Galesburg and Augustana College, Rock Island, IL. Michelle worked at Illinois State University, Normal, IL for 6 years and currently had been working at State Farm Insurance Company, Bloomington, IL. Michelle was very creative soul and she was masterful in culinary arts, cake decorating, knitting, sewing and quilting. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister. She will be missed by all who knew her.

