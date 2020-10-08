NORMAL - Mickey "Mick" Alan Netherton, 81 of Normal, IL passed away Sunday at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital in Bloomington, IL.

Mick Netherton, son of Eunice Netherton of Fairbury, IL, was born on October 17, 1938 in Urbana, IL. Eunice, a devoted single mother with Polio, raised and cared for Mick until he was old enough to be on his own. He graduated from Fairbury-Cropsey, 1956. Mick was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomington, IL.

Mick married the woman of his dreams, Connie Sue (Redding) Netherton of Colfax, IL, on December 5, 1970. Mick and Connie started their life together in Bloomington, IL. They both passed just months before their 50th wedding anniversary. Their love for each other will now live on in eternity.

After attending Illinois State University, Mick started his career at Illinois Graphics where he worked in printing, production, estimating and finished his career as the superintendent. In 1969, he also worked part-time selling insurance for American Family Insurance in Bloomington. After great insurance sales success, he left Illinois Graphics to pursue a full-time career selling Insurance. He was quickly promoted to District Manager and moved his family to Rockford, IL. After leading agents to numerous "Life Diamond" awards and other major achievements, he was promoted to the Illinois North Sales Director and settled in Prospect Heights, IL. He later was promoted to the Illinois State Sales Director. He retired in 2003 after moving back to Normal, IL where he and Connie spent the rest of their lives.

Mick was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Sue Redding, and his mother Eunice Netherton. His amazing life was completed by his four children Denise (Greg) Madala of Racine WI; Todd (Nancy Netherton) of Waukegan IL; Park Netherton of Waupaca WI; and Brian Netherton of Grand Rapids, MI. More than anything, Mick adored his four grandchildren, Britani (Sam) D'Alie, Rachele (Edward) Perez, Taylor (Luis Rodriguez) and Travis Netherton. Mick was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, BrookLyn, Jaxon, Izabella and Paisley D'Alie; Amiyah, Aisjah and Michael Perez; and McKenzie Rodriguez. Mick enjoyed spending time with family, golf and all things Chicago Bears. Mick always enjoyed playing Euchre and games with his children and grandchildren.

Mick (and Connie) had several lifelong friends from the early days of Bloomington (the Stauffer Family, Rutledges, Kerbers, Dukes and Cimburas) to the more recent cherished close friendships of his family at American Family Insurance (the Fryes, Ihnows, Keifers, Thalackers and Waltons). Mick was a life-time member of the Moose Organization and the Bloomington Moose Lodge 745, where he had numerous friends.

There will be a public visitation from 10:00 am to noon on Saturday, October 10, at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL following the CDC's Covid-19 protocols. A private interment will follow immediately after visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Moose Heart in memoriam.