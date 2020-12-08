Menu
Mike Watson
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL

Mike Watson

Oct. 30, 1964 - Nov. 29, 2020

BLOOMINGTON- Mike Watson, 56, of Bloomington passed away at 1:34 a.m. on November 29, 2020 at Richard Owen Hospice Home, Peoria, IL.

Mike was born October 30, 1964 in Bloomington, the son of Donald L. and Jessie M. (Pope) Watson, the youngest of nine children.

Mike was a loving father of his son, Ayrron Mott, Ft. Sill, OK. He was a carpenter by trade, but he considered being a father to his son the most important job he had. His friends and family will miss his wise cracks and jokes.

Surviving are his siblings: Jim (Lois) Watson, El Paso; Karen (Ron) Long, Normal; Billie Jo (Bob) Neeley, St. Elmo; David Watson, Bloomington; Linda (Steve) Schiller, Bartlett; numerous nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; one brother; and two infant children: Candyce and Michael.

Cremation was handled by Mason-White Funeral Home, Washington, IL. A celebration of life is planned for the spring of 2021. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Phil's Friends or the American Red Cross.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 8, 2020.
Karen, so sorry about your brother. My condolences to you and your family.
Tony DeRosa
December 8, 2020
R.I.P. my high school friend. We had good times and lots of laughs. See you on the other side.
Ivan Dunlap
December 8, 2020
