Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Moneta Nellis McCleary
1926 - 2022
BORN
1926
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
202 East Oliver
Mansfield, IL

Moneta Nellis McCleary

May 19, 1926 - Jan. 6, 2022

MANSFIELD, IL - Moneta Nellis McCleary, 95, of Mansfield, IL, passed away at 12:57 a.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Liberty Village, Clinton, IL.

Her public graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Rural Champaign, IL, with Pastor Jeffrey McPike officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Mansfield, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Moneta was born May 19, 1926, in Crookston, MN, a daughter of William J. and Margaret H. Scholl Randel. She married William McCleary on October 19, 1946, in Mansfield, IL.

She is survived by her husband, William McCleary of Mansfield, IL; two sons: William Philip (Nancy) McCleary of Weldon, IL, and Patrick Scott (Micki) McCleary of Lexington, IL; daughter, Joy Lynn (Greg) Johnson of Mansfield, IL; nine grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marvin Randel; and sister, Larita Gillespie.

Moneta was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, Osman Ladies Aid and the LWML.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Grandview Memorial Gardens
Champaign, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.