Montana Salyice Revelo

Jan. 15, 1997 - Sep. 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Montana Salyice Revelo, 24, of Bloomington passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Peoria, IL.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home. Memorial contributions may be left to PATH in Bloomington.

Montana was born on January 15, 1997, in Lake Wales, FL. He loved farming, cooking, and smoking food. Montana was known for his big heart and kind nature.

He is survived by his mother, Maria Hernandez; father, Parker Garms, Jr.; his daughter, who was the light of his life, Kenzley Revelo; sisters: Coral Torres and Destiny Garms; brothers: Juan Cordova, Mario Revelo, and Enrique Revelo; nephew, Issac McKimm; niece, Jynasis Swartz; grandparents Theresa and Parker Garms, Sr.; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

