Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Montana Salyice Revelo
1997 - 2021
BORN
1997
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Montana Salyice Revelo

Jan. 15, 1997 - Sep. 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON – Montana Salyice Revelo, 24, of Bloomington passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021 in Peoria, IL.

His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the memorial home. Memorial contributions may be left to PATH in Bloomington.

Montana was born on January 15, 1997, in Lake Wales, FL. He loved farming, cooking, and smoking food. Montana was known for his big heart and kind nature.

He is survived by his mother, Maria Hernandez; father, Parker Garms, Jr.; his daughter, who was the light of his life, Kenzley Revelo; sisters: Coral Torres and Destiny Garms; brothers: Juan Cordova, Mario Revelo, and Enrique Revelo; nephew, Issac McKimm; niece, Jynasis Swartz; grandparents Theresa and Parker Garms, Sr.; and many cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.

Online condolences and memories of Montana may be left for his family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Sep
10
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St., Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jeff and Cathy Pickard
September 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results