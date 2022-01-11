Morris "Bud" Stratton

Aug. 18, 1923 - Jan. 6, 2022

EUREKA - Morris "Bud" Stratton, 98, of Eureka, IL passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022.

Bud was born on August 18, 1923 to Marjorie Moffet and Art Stratton of Toluca, IL. He graduated from Toluca High School and was drafted to the Army Airforce and served in the Philippines as a Radio Operator until 1945. Bud flew 41 missions in WWII and was awarded the Air Medal and Oak Leaf Cluster for meritorious achievement. After his honorable service he returned home and married the love of his life, Renee Moreschi, of Toluca on September 22, 1948 at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Toluca.

He is survived by his two daughters: Donna (Mike) Reese of Eureka, IL and Morene Christman of Champaign, IL; three grandchildren: Andrew (Becky) Reese, Megan (Daniel) Martin and Vincent Christman; and was a Pawpaw to six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Bill Stratton and Grace Thompson.

Bud was employed by Honeywell in service and sales for 22 years and belonged to the Steamfitters Local 353, Peoria, IL. In 1968 they moved to Normal, IL and he became the Director of Building and Grounds for the Illinois Agriculture Association and he retired in 1987. He moved to Maple Lawn in Eureka, IL in 2014. Bud was very patriotic, flying the American Flag daily at his home and contributing to the American Legion Post #440, Toluca. He was a lifetime member of the 500th Bomb Squadron Association.

Bud enjoyed the outdoors and was a pheasant and duck hunter as well as fisherman. He hunted deer with bow, shotgun, and mussel loader until the age of 94. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #745, Bloomington. He pursued getting his pilot's license after retirement and enjoyed flying small planes as well as restoring three planes. He would often fly to Oshkosh, WI for the International Fly-Ins. He won "Best in Show" Aviation Award in 1989. Bud was also a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association #129.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Toluca. Family requests masks for his services and per Bud's wishes there will be no visitation. He will be laid to rest next to his loving wife, Renee at St. Ann's Cemetery, Toluca, IL with military rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion Post #440 of Toluca, IL, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #129 in Bloomington, IL or the Land of Lincoln Honor Flight.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.calvertmemorial.com.