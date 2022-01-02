Myona Henry

Sept. 16, 1943 - Dec. 27, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Myona Henry, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:42 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington with Rev. David Wayne Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Myona was born on September 16, 1943, in Donaldsonville, LA, a daughter of Robert and Dorothy Mae Kelly. She married Curvin J. Henry, Sr. on December 24, 1962 in Donaldsonville, LA. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2005.

Surviving are her children: Curvin (Beth) Henry, Jr. of Bloomington, Carolyn Durham Henry of Bloomington, Warren Henry of Bloomington, Greg Henry of Bloomington, Elaine Henry of NC; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and seven sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 43 years, and two brothers and one sister.

Myona was a member at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bloomington for many years. She retired from General Electric Company after 34 years of employment.