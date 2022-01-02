Menu
Myona Henry
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
1104 N. Main St.
Bloomington, IL

Myona Henry

Sept. 16, 1943 - Dec. 27, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Myona Henry, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 12:42 p.m. on Monday, December 27, 2021, at her home.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Bloomington with Rev. David Wayne Brown officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Garden Cemetery in Bloomington. Memorial contributions may be directed to Boys & Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Myona was born on September 16, 1943, in Donaldsonville, LA, a daughter of Robert and Dorothy Mae Kelly. She married Curvin J. Henry, Sr. on December 24, 1962 in Donaldsonville, LA. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2005.

Surviving are her children: Curvin (Beth) Henry, Jr. of Bloomington, Carolyn Durham Henry of Bloomington, Warren Henry of Bloomington, Greg Henry of Bloomington, Elaine Henry of NC; 17 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and seven sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 43 years, and two brothers and one sister.

Myona was a member at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Bloomington for many years. She retired from General Electric Company after 34 years of employment.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My heartfelt sympathy goes out to Myona's family. We will miss her at Western Avenue Community Center. We have so many wonderful memories of Myona.
Juli Thorpe
Friend
January 15, 2022
So sorry for your loss sending my deepest sympathy
Tammy Brown
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Myona was a sweet lady I knew her from working at G.E
Dorothy F Beaty
Work
January 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patricia Thompson
Family
January 3, 2022
On behalf of Outreach Ministries, Many prayers sent for the family , friends , church family of mother Henry. Much love sent to Carolyn whom i have known since 93..mother Henry will be greatly missed .
Cynthia carruthers
Friend
January 2, 2022
I send my deepest condolences to the Henry family. I am truly sorry for you and your family's loss. You are all in my prayers!.
Trudy Heafer
Friend
January 2, 2022
My deepest sympathy goes to your family. Mrs. Henry, was very sweet, caring person. She will b deeply missed
Sharon Williams
January 2, 2022
Love & thoughts to all of you on the loss of a wonderful and caring woman.
Mike Matejka
Friend
January 2, 2022
I worked with Curvin and Mike Henry two fine men,it takes a good wife to help make a good man,it takes the Lord to make a good marriage.My condolences to the family.
Ron McCombs
Work
January 2, 2022
Our condolences to the Henry family. Myona will certainly be missed. She displayed strength in everything she did. She made the best gumbo ever! She was such a great cook. I loved the fact that she always kept it real. Rest easy Myona.
Bishop Leroy and Debra Davis
December 31, 2021
