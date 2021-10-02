Myrna Eileen Cable

Aug. 8, 1926 - Sept. 29, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Myrna Eileen Cable, 95 of Bloomington passed away at Martin Health Center in Bloomington on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 8:10 PM.

There will be a Memorial Service for Myrna on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Memorial Home. Inurnment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

Myrna was born to Donald and Helen (Haynes) Copeland on August 8, 1926, in Mt. Pulaski, IL. She married Duane Shanle on August 4, 1946. She later married Ivory Mishler on May 30, 1964. He passed away March 17, 1972. She married Russell Teutsch April 28, 1974. He died June 5, 1986. She then married Wayne Hanlin on April 25, 1992. He preceded her in death August 10, 2006. Later she married John Cable on July 3, 2011. He preceded her in death in 2018. Two sisters: Glenda Copeland and Joyce Vandrak and one brother, Duane Copeland also preceded her in death.

She is survived by four children: Greg (Marla) Shanle of Lincoln, Rhonda (Keith) Kurz of Crossville, TN, Tracy (Kelly) Teutsch of Stanford and Curtis (Anne) Teutsch of Danvers; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two brothers: Donald Copeland and William Copeland.

Myrna was a member of First Christian Church in Bloomington. She worked several years as a bookbinder for Lang-Fuller Printing Company in Bloomington and later for Bloomington Offset. She retired in 1974 but continued to farm with her husband Russell for many years. She also enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church.

