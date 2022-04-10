Nancy Jo Holtz

Aug. 22, 1959 - April 8, 2022

BLOOMINGTON - Nancy Jo Holtz, 83, of Bloomington, was called to her Lord Friday, April 8, 2022, surrounded by her family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at St. Mary's Church in Bloomington, with the Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Cremation rites have been accorded.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church in Bloomington or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

She was born in Bloomington, IL. She married her soul mate, Leland Holtz, on August 22, 1959, in Bloomington.

Surviving are her husband of 62-years, Leland, of Bloomington; son, Jeffrey (Gina) Holtz of Bloomington; daughter, Karen (Tom) Harris of Destin FL; daughter-in-law, Shelly Holtz of Riverview, FL; son, Dr. Robert (Dr. Christina) Holtz of College Station, TX; grandchildren: Brandon (Elizabeth) Holtz, Brent (Robyn) Holtz, Brooke Holtz, Brock Holtz, Molli (Jon) Wey, Blake (Samantha) Harris, Ashley Holtz (Kurt Thoreson), Courtney (Marc) Laird, Austin Holtz, Adam Holtz and Natalya Holtz; and great-grandchildren: Baker Holtz, Stone Holtz, Ripley Holtz, Brysen Morris, Paisley Morris, Maggie Wey, Jack Wey, Madison Harris, Grace Harris, and Ava Laird.

She was preceded in death by her son, David.

Nancy loved sewing especially creating memory quilts for anyone who asked, she was the leader of the family poker games and enjoyed teaching her children and grandchildren how to play. She was famous for her Holtz Christmas Mix and Cheese logs that she sent all across the country to her children and grandchildren. Her greatest blessing was her 62-years with Leland and their love and dedication to each other was a true inspiration to everyone who knew her.

The family would like to express their thanks to OSF Hospice with a special thanks to Jan Crawford, Dr. Stang's office staff, especially nurse Heather, and the Illinois Cancer Center.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.