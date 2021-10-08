Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Kay Winston
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Shawgo Memorial Home - Astoria
207 E Broadway
Astoria, IL

Nancy Kay Winston

Aug. 26, 1955 - Oct. 4, 2021

NORMAL - Nancy Kay Winston, 66, of Normal, IL, passed away at 11:50 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at her home. She was born on August 26, 1955 in Beardstown, IL, the daughter of Jack and Betty (Weishaar) Winston. Nancy married Jerry Behrens on April 23, 2021 in Bloomington, IL. He survives.

Also surviving is her sister, Christy (and John) Chubick of Bloomington, IL; nieces: Shelly Toland of Oakland, FL, Jenn (and David) Ziemer of Normal, IL, Kayla (and Joshua) Smith of Danvers, IL; grandnieces: Taylor Sterner, Olivia Ziemer, Coralyn and Calvin Smith.

She is preceded by her parents.

Nancy attended The Eastview Christian Church in Normal. She enjoyed watching Food Network and cooking for her family. She loved antique shopping and watching her grandniece's softball games. Nancy retired from the Illinois Secretary of State after many years of serving in the Beardstown and Macomb offices.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021 in the Browning Cemetery. Pastor Brenda Wessel will be officiating.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Browning Cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Shawgo Memorial Home - Astoria
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Shawgo Memorial Home - Astoria.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.