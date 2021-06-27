Menu
Nathaniel E. "Nate" Steffen
1978 - 2021
BORN
1978
DIED
2021
ABOUT
El Paso-Gridley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive
Bloomington, IL

Nathaniel E. "Nate" Steffen

Dec. 18, 1978 - June 23, 2021

BLOOMINGTON - Nathaniel E. "Nate" Steffen, 42 of Bloomington, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Normal.

His visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 30 at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, Special Olympics Illinois or the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Nate was born December 18, 1978 in Normal, the son of Daniel E. and Lynn A. Howard Steffen. He married Chris T Fansler July 26, 2013, in Angola, IN. She survives.

He is also survived by his parents of El Paso; a sister, Jocelyn (Brendan) Duncan of Bloomington; a brother, Aaron Steffen of Phoenix, AZ; a nephew and a niece, Connor and Annabelle Duncan; his parents-in-law: Jay and Harriet Fansler of Angola, IN; a brother-in-law, Jamie (Kendy) Fansler of Angola, IN; two nieces and a nephew: Tyrah, Lexi and Drew Stillman; and his dog Ace.

Nate graduated from El Paso High School in 1997 and attended Illinois State University. He worked as a software engineer for Taylor Corporation (formerly PII) for twenty years.

Nate was an avid technologist, loved to travel, enjoyed trail riding on his motorcycle and had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

Nate was a loving and thoughtful husband, son and brother. He was a great friend to everyone that knew him and his generous heart and smile will be deeply missed.

To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home
1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
My deepest condolences to Chris and the family. Nate was well loved, easy going and always willing to help. He will be deeply missed by many as he touched so many lives. Please accept my sympathies. Ariana
Ariana Nied
Work
June 30, 2021
Nate was a great guy. Always a smile and he made sure to say hi. He will be greatly missed.
Chris Norris
Work
June 29, 2021
