Nelle E. Gudeman
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
209 N Grant St
El Paso, IL

Nelle E. Gudeman

Dec. 5, 1948 - May 27, 2021

LEXINGTON - Nelle E. Gudeman, 72, of Lexington, IL passed away at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington with Rev. Garry Gromely officiating.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of the donor's choice.

Nelle was born December 5, 1948, in Houston, TX the daughter of Roy and Nelle (Self) Lockard. She married Roger D. Gudeman on September 4, 2004 in Houston, TX. He survives along with one son Chris (Erin) McKay of Evergreen, CO; four grandchildren; and two sisters: Shelly and Robyn.

Nelle attended the First United Methodist Church, Lexington. She was a retired Real Estate Agent having worked in Houston, TX for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and outdoors. Nelle and Roger moved to Lexington to enjoy their retirement.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
First United Methodist Church
Lexington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Johnson & Froelich Memorial Homes
Joan pratka
June 12, 2021
Thank-you God for the years and the times you gave to Nelle and me, very much appreciated now that she is no longer here to enjoy the times with me, but I remember, and I always will, no matter what I may do from now on, there will always be an empty hole in the part of my heart that belonged to Nelle ..... thank-you God .,....
Roger Gudeman
June 10, 2021
