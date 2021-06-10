Nelle E. Gudeman

Dec. 5, 1948 - May 27, 2021

LEXINGTON - Nelle E. Gudeman, 72, of Lexington, IL passed away at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at her home.

Cremation rites were accorded and a memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church, Lexington with Rev. Garry Gromely officiating.

Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home, Lexington, IL is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of the donor's choice.

Nelle was born December 5, 1948, in Houston, TX the daughter of Roy and Nelle (Self) Lockard. She married Roger D. Gudeman on September 4, 2004 in Houston, TX. He survives along with one son Chris (Erin) McKay of Evergreen, CO; four grandchildren; and two sisters: Shelly and Robyn.

Nelle attended the First United Methodist Church, Lexington. She was a retired Real Estate Agent having worked in Houston, TX for 20 years. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and outdoors. Nelle and Roger moved to Lexington to enjoy their retirement.