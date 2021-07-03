Nellie Charlene Henry

Sept. 29, 1933 - June 30, 2021

LEROY - Nellie Charlene Henry, age 87, of LeRoy, IL, died at 2:06 p.m. on June 30, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. Her visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at LeRoy Christian Church. The funeral will immediately follow. The minister will be Jeff Mayfield. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Leroy is in charge.

She was born September 29, 1933 in Midland City, IL, the daughter of Ralph Wick and Nellie Davis. She was raised by Clarence and Nellie Wheeler in Farmer City, IL. She married Chester Henry on March 15, 1951 at the Christian Church in Clinton, IL. They were married 67 years.

Other survivors include their children: William (Jennifer) Henry, Sherman, IL, LaWanda (Rod) Matson, LeRoy, IL, Steve Henry, LeRoy, IL, Keith (LeAnn) Henry, LeRoy, IL, and Kristi (Donald) Henry-Craig, LeRoy, IL; grandchildren: Bryan Taylor, Bloomington, IL, Kathryn (Lance) Dockins, Edmond, OK, Austin Craig, Bloomington, IL, Cory Henry, Sherman, IL, Regan Henry, LeRoy, IL, Dayton Craig, Aurora, IL, and Donovan Craig, LeRoy, IL; great-grandchildren: Kaleo and Kaden Dockins, Antonio Tayleana and Arias Taylor, Dallas Craig, and several nieces and nephews.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

Nellie worked for LeRoy CUSD for 30 years and retired in 2004. She continued to serve as a volunteer and substitute until age 85.

Memorials may be made to Le Roy Christian Church where she was a member and Sunday School teacher.

Nellie loved Jesus, children, and flowers and will live forever in the flowers she planted and children she influenced. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose family and friends will miss her dearly, but they know she is reuniting with loved ones and tending to the children and gardens in heaven.