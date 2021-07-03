Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nellie Charlene Henry
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
106 North Main Street
Farmer City, IL

Nellie Charlene Henry

Sept. 29, 1933 - June 30, 2021

LEROY - Nellie Charlene Henry, age 87, of LeRoy, IL, died at 2:06 p.m. on June 30, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. Her visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at LeRoy Christian Church. The funeral will immediately follow. The minister will be Jeff Mayfield. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home Leroy is in charge.

She was born September 29, 1933 in Midland City, IL, the daughter of Ralph Wick and Nellie Davis. She was raised by Clarence and Nellie Wheeler in Farmer City, IL. She married Chester Henry on March 15, 1951 at the Christian Church in Clinton, IL. They were married 67 years.

Other survivors include their children: William (Jennifer) Henry, Sherman, IL, LaWanda (Rod) Matson, LeRoy, IL, Steve Henry, LeRoy, IL, Keith (LeAnn) Henry, LeRoy, IL, and Kristi (Donald) Henry-Craig, LeRoy, IL; grandchildren: Bryan Taylor, Bloomington, IL, Kathryn (Lance) Dockins, Edmond, OK, Austin Craig, Bloomington, IL, Cory Henry, Sherman, IL, Regan Henry, LeRoy, IL, Dayton Craig, Aurora, IL, and Donovan Craig, LeRoy, IL; great-grandchildren: Kaleo and Kaden Dockins, Antonio Tayleana and Arias Taylor, Dallas Craig, and several nieces and nephews.

Nellie was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings.

Nellie worked for LeRoy CUSD for 30 years and retired in 2004. She continued to serve as a volunteer and substitute until age 85.

Memorials may be made to Le Roy Christian Church where she was a member and Sunday School teacher.

Nellie loved Jesus, children, and flowers and will live forever in the flowers she planted and children she influenced. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose family and friends will miss her dearly, but they know she is reuniting with loved ones and tending to the children and gardens in heaven.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jul. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
6
Visitation
9:30a.m.
LeRoy Christian Church
IL
Jul
6
Funeral
LeRoy Christian Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Christie, Keegan and Parker
July 6, 2021
such a kind loving and caring spirit...I know this this will live on in her children and all those who were privileged to know her. R.I.P. Aunt Nellie. we love you
David and Ladonna Pope
Family
July 4, 2021
Thinking of you in your loss. Nellie was such a dear, kind woman. I know you have wonderful memories of your mother that will help you cope in the coming days. Sending my love.
Terri Ryburn
Friend
July 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results