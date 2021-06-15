Menu
Nellie M. Koons
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
201 South Center Street
Clinton, IL

Nellie M. Koons

March 1, 1928 - June 4, 2021

CLINTON - Nellie M. Koons, 93 of Clinton, IL passed away 9:52 PM Friday, June 4, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Graveside services will be 1 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Scott Marsh officiating. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to Texas Christian Church or the Little Galilee Christian Assembly.

Mrs. Koons was born March 1, 1928 to Lee L. Crawford and Nellie (Fern) Wasem in Patoka, IL. Nellie married Robert E. Koons June 16, 1946 in Clinton, IL. He passed away December 1, 2007.

Preceding her in death are her parents, brothers: Dean Crawford and Carl Crawford, daughter-in-law, Julie Koons and granddaughter-in-law, Nikki Welch.

Survivors include her children: daughter, Karen Welch (Roy Peddycoart), Clinton, IL, sons: Keith Koons and Kenneth Koons, Clinton, IL; sister, Carol Crabb; and sister-in-law, Lona Donahower; grandchildren: Gary Welch, Clinton, IL, Chris Welch, Decatur, IL, Zack Koons (Samantha), Clinton, IL, Jenny Smiddy (Jared), Jessica McCleary (Mark) and Kyle Koons; great grandchildren: Clayton Welch, Jacob Smiddy, Juliette Smiddy, Isaac McCleary, Ezekiel McCleary, Samuel McCleary, and Carver Koons. Also survived by a special friend, Michelle Stephenson; and several nieces and nephews.

Nellie was the Owner of Triple K Konstruction, a member of the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL, Golden Eagle with the Clinton Eagle's Lodges, DAR, Beta Sigma Phi, Artist Alley, White Shrine and Commandary.

She was an avid Illinois fan and spent many hours working in her flowers. Nellie also enjoyed cooking, sewing, and painting. She loved spending time with her family and most of all loved her Lord and Savior.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
Clinton, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Calvert Funeral Home Clinton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My God give the family peace at this very difficult time.
Michelle Stevens
Friend
June 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results