Nelson J. "Bud" Nussbaum, Sr.

May 20, 1924 - April 15, 2022

FAIRBURY - Nelson James "Bud" Nussbaum, Sr., 97 of Fairbury, IL, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac.

Funeral service will be on Monday, April 25, 11:00 a.m., at the Forrest United Methodist Church with Rev. Lynette Barnett officiating. Visitation will be Sunday at 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, in Fairbury. The burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, in Fairbury, IL.

Bud was born May 20, 1924, in Forrest Twp, IL, to Samuel and Magdalena "Lena" (Schwing) Nussbaum. He attended Weeks Country School where he first met his future wife, Willadene "Billie" McKinley, and the two later married on October 19, 1946, in Bloomington, IL. Billie passed away on December 11, 2020, after 74-years of marriage.

Bud was a farmer, this was more than an occupation for him, but rather a lifestyle. He was born, and raised, living the first 94-years of his life in the farmhouse his grandfather built for his family, farming the land. Bud loved farming and was blessed to be able to do it until he approached 90-years of age. Always one to stay busy, Bud also pursued a couple part-time jobs over the years, including driving a milk route for the local country farms, which he started as a young man alongside his father and continued for a number of years on his own. Bud also enjoyed his job driving a semi truck and the opportunity this provided him to see the country. Bud loved watching his Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls, and the University of Illinois teams but most of all he took great pride in attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's events. He was a member of the Livingston County Farm Bureau and he attended Forrest United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his son, Nelson (Karen) Nussbaum of Ottawa; his daughter, Jill Davis of Fairbury; six grandchildren: Chad (Annie) Davis, Tara (Chad) Wamsley, JB (Katie) Nussbaum, Wendi (Ryan) Zimmerman, McKinley (Ken Chiang) Nussbaum, and Kaci (Chase) Fischer; fifteen great-grandchildren: Tyler, Madison, Harmony, Alexis, Jaxon, Gavin, Sofie, Josie, Charlotte, Hadley, Kennedy, Chloe, Ellie, Julia, and Quinn.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Billie; a daughter, Lisa Nussbaum; his two brothers: Richard and Maurice Nussbaum; and two sisters: Wilma Knapp and Marjorie Stephens.

Pallbearers will be grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Forrest United Methodist Church.

