Nona L. Caldwell
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020

Nona L. Caldwell

Dec. 11, 1952 - Nov. 19, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - Nona L. Caldwell, 67, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away at 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Indianapolis.

Private family services will be held at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington.

Nona was born on December 11, 1952, in Birmingham, Alabama, daughter to Sarah Mann and William Boykins. She married Donald E. Caldwell on December 16, 1996, he preceded her in death.

Surviving are her mother, Sarah Mann; children: Robert Childs, Jr., Sarah Childs, Shad Childs, India Caldwell-Robertson, and Chynna Caldwell; grandchildren, Brianna Childs, Samara Childs, Sierra Smith, Tamara Childs, Robert Childs III, Ne-Ashia Robertson, Khamijah Smith, and Dallas Bell; sisters, Connie Walls, Lynn Kent, Rosalind Campbel, and Velma Spicer; and brothers, Ricky Mann, Ron Spicer, and Joe Foster.

She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Chasity Childs; sister, Joanne Underwood; brother, Alan Mann; step-father, Billy Beaver; niece, Natayla Campbell; nephew, Aaron Rogers; and uncle, Fred Campbell.

Nona enjoyed sewing, playing Bingo, going on her sister retreats, bowling, and playing cards.

Online condolences and memories of Nona may be left for her family at kiblebradyruestman.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home
GUEST BOOK
4 Entries
4 Entries
Sending prayers and love to my bestie India and the entire family. Mama Nona was so loved and will be truly missed.
Ashley King
November 29, 2020
Praying for the family, so sorry for your loss.
Kathy Curry
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. My God bless you all with good memories of time with your mother.
Judy Geigner
November 29, 2020
Im so sorry yall have to feel this pain. Im here for yall i know its hard..
Symia Prieto
November 29, 2020