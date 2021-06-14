Norma D. Lind

June 24, 1932 - June 10, 2021

BLOOMINGTON -

Norma D. Lind, 88, of Bloomington passed away on June 10, 2021. She was born on June 24, 1932 to Robert and Clara (Brown) Foulk and married her sweetheart Frederick E. Lind on December 25, 1951 in Stanford, IL. He precedes her in passing on November 1, 2019.

Norma is survived by her children: Valerie Barry, Todd (Jennifer) Lind, and Steven Lind; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in passing by her parents; and four siblings.

Cremation rites have been accorded. East Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. There will be a graveside service at a later date.

Special thanks from the family to Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care and Vitas Hospice for their care.

Special thanks also to Vanessa Barry for taking such good care of both of her grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care and Vitas Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com