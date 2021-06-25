Menu
Norma June Nafziger
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
328 South Locust Street
Tremont, IL

Norma June Nafziger

June 5, 1927 - June 23, 2021

MINIER - Norma June Nafziger, 94, of Minier, passed away Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Hopedale Nursing Home in Hopedale.

She was born June 5, 1927 in Gridley to Silas D. and Amanda Stalter Birkey. She married Merle Nafziger on November 20, 1948 in Flanagan and celebrated 72 years of marriage. Surviving are her husband, Merle Nafziger; two sons: Roger (Cindy) Nafziger and Gregg (Tina) Nafziger, both of Minier; four grandchildren: Brett (Andrea) Nafziger, Holly (Tim) Gottschalk, Lori (Matt) Steinkamp, and Blake Nafziger; eight great- grandchildren; and one sister, Joan (John) Litwiller of Minier.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters: Marie Oyer, Carolyn Kutzner, and Velda Birky; and one brother, Lowell Birkey.

She was a member of Hopedale Mennonite Church and volunteered at the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka for over 35 years. She owned her own business of making porcelain dolls.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Hopedale Mennonite Church. Pastor Jessica Litwiller will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the church. Private family burial will be in Mennonite Cemetery in Hopedale. Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Hopedale Mennonite Church.

To express condolences online visit www.davisoswaldfh.com.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Hopedale Mennonite Church
IL
Jun
26
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Hopedale Mennonite Church
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Oswald Funeral Home
My sympathies to Norma´s family. We worked together many years as Dept managers at Etc.
Lois Dester
Friend
June 24, 2021
