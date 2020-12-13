Menu
Norma J. Wilson
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020

Norma J. Wilson

Dec. 24, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2020

HUDSON - Norma J. Wilson, 89, of Hudson, went to be with her Lord at 11:52 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Norma was born on December 24, 1930 in Toulon, IL to Murray and Blanche (King) Talbert. She married the love of her life, Charles Wilson on July 26, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2015. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and sisters: Mildred (Walter) Lauber and Donna (Gene) Miller.

Surviving is her brother, Gene Talbert of AZ, and her three beautiful daughters: Michele (Ted) Wilson-Hollman of Windsor, CO, Rae Ann (Robert) Schmaltz of Bennett, CO, and Charlotte Cramer of Hudson, IL. Norma also leaves behind her seven grandchildren: Carly Wilson-Hollman, Shauna (Zachary) Christensen, Stephanie (Luke) Dillon, Shane Schmaltz, Sheyenne (Nick) Shinkle, Kristen Cramer, Katelyn Cramer and her seven great grandchildren: Brayden Schmaltz, Colton and Bailey Christensen, Scarlett and Devin Dillon, and Remington and Mason Shinkle.

Norma and Charles loved to travel the world and explore new places. Norma loved to cook/bake and celebrate Christmas to the fullest extent. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always had a positive attitude and kind word for all. Norma will be greatly missed by her family and all those that knew her.

A graveside service will be scheduled for 2021, where she will be laid to rest at Princeville Cemetery, in Princeville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice or to the Hudson Love Baskets.


Published by The Pantagraph on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
This woman was a saint. She was a survivor, a loving mother, a kind, gentle, considerate, honest person. She loved new adventures, made everyone feel comfortable in her life and never spoke ill of anyone. She was my mentor, confidante, my very best friend and above all she was my mom. God be with you. You will be in my thoughts and heart forever.
Rae Ann Schmaltz
December 13, 2020
