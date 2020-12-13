Norma J. Wilson

Dec. 24, 1930 - Dec. 4, 2020

HUDSON - Norma J. Wilson, 89, of Hudson, went to be with her Lord at 11:52 a.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.

Norma was born on December 24, 1930 in Toulon, IL to Murray and Blanche (King) Talbert. She married the love of her life, Charles Wilson on July 26, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2015. Also preceding her in death were her parents, and sisters: Mildred (Walter) Lauber and Donna (Gene) Miller.

Surviving is her brother, Gene Talbert of AZ, and her three beautiful daughters: Michele (Ted) Wilson-Hollman of Windsor, CO, Rae Ann (Robert) Schmaltz of Bennett, CO, and Charlotte Cramer of Hudson, IL. Norma also leaves behind her seven grandchildren: Carly Wilson-Hollman, Shauna (Zachary) Christensen, Stephanie (Luke) Dillon, Shane Schmaltz, Sheyenne (Nick) Shinkle, Kristen Cramer, Katelyn Cramer and her seven great grandchildren: Brayden Schmaltz, Colton and Bailey Christensen, Scarlett and Devin Dillon, and Remington and Mason Shinkle.

Norma and Charles loved to travel the world and explore new places. Norma loved to cook/bake and celebrate Christmas to the fullest extent. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She always had a positive attitude and kind word for all. Norma will be greatly missed by her family and all those that knew her.

A graveside service will be scheduled for 2021, where she will be laid to rest at Princeville Cemetery, in Princeville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice or to the Hudson Love Baskets.