Odessa Rembert

July 2, 1928 - Sept. 11, 2021

NORMAL - Mrs. Odessa Rembert was born July 2, 1928 in Marion County, South Carolina to the late Ed Williams and Retha Legette Williams. She was one of four sisters and seven brothers.

After her husband left the U.S. Army, the family moved to Chicago, Illinois. She worked for Ocean Spray Company in Kenosha, Wisconsin until she retired after 30 years of service working as an A1 Cook. Odessa joined First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church in North Chicago, Illinois where she served for nearly 40 years, many as a Busy Bee Kitchen Helper and President of the Mission Choir.

She is survived by a loving family, Algetha (daugther passed) (Albert) Jones; one brother, Cicero (Ella)Williams; two grandchildren: Orman Jones and Jermaine (Janette) Jones; three great-granddaughters: Jayla, Skylar and Olyvia; and a host of nieces; nephews; extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Waukegan, Illinois. Burial will be at North Shore Garden of Memories.