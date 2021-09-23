Menu
Odessa Rembert
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Northshore Garden of Memories
1801Greenbay Road
North Chicago, IL

Odessa Rembert

July 2, 1928 - Sept. 11, 2021

NORMAL - Mrs. Odessa Rembert was born July 2, 1928 in Marion County, South Carolina to the late Ed Williams and Retha Legette Williams. She was one of four sisters and seven brothers.

After her husband left the U.S. Army, the family moved to Chicago, Illinois. She worked for Ocean Spray Company in Kenosha, Wisconsin until she retired after 30 years of service working as an A1 Cook. Odessa joined First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church in North Chicago, Illinois where she served for nearly 40 years, many as a Busy Bee Kitchen Helper and President of the Mission Choir.

She is survived by a loving family, Algetha (daugther passed) (Albert) Jones; one brother, Cicero (Ella)Williams; two grandchildren: Orman Jones and Jermaine (Janette) Jones; three great-granddaughters: Jayla, Skylar and Olyvia; and a host of nieces; nephews; extended family and many friends.

Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. and Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. at First Corinthian Baptist Church in Waukegan, Illinois. Burial will be at North Shore Garden of Memories.


Published by The Pantagraph on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
1529 Elizabeth Ave., North Chicago, IL
Sep
25
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Corinthian Missionary Baptist Church
1529 Elizabeth Ave., North Chicago, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Northshore Garden of Memories
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss, i worked with miss Odessa for a while and she will be missed.
Carrie Smolen
Other
September 23, 2021
