Oliver D. Bidner

Sept. 12, 1934 - June 28, 2021

BELLFLOWER - Oliver D. Bidner, age 86, a lifelong resident of the Bellflower area, died peacefully at 7:50 p.m. at The Loft Nursing Home in Normal on June 28, 2021.

Services will be held at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Farmer City, IL, on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tim Barber officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Bellflower Township Cemetery with military rights accorded by the Farmer City VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.

Oliver was born on September 12, 1934, in Bellflower Township, to Paul and Eleanor (Kumler) Bidner. He attended country schools until the family moved to the Bellflower area in the 1940s. He attended the Bellflower schools where he met the love of his life, Betty Jo Arndt. He graduated from Bellflower Township High School and later attended The University of Illinois.

Oliver and Betty Jo were wed on September 4, 1954, at the Bellflower Christian Church. They were married for over 53 years until Betty Jo's death on November 9, 2006. Oliver and Betty Jo raised three daughters: Loretta Strange (Terry) of Towanda, Ellen Straight (Stephen) of Bloomington, and Martha Moore (Danny) of DeKalb, who gave them seven grandchildren: Matthew Strange (Megan), Laura DeMink (Mathias), Andrew Straight (Elanor), Zachary Straight, Natalie Rodriguez (Luke), Megan Dibblee (Steve) and Jared Moore (Danny). The couple was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren: Evelyn and Amira Strange, Harrison and Elijah DeMink, Aurora, Milo, Iris and Laurelin Straight, Baby Rodriguez due in January, and Jamyson, Arizona, Rayvenn, and Daxston Dibblee. Oliver will be remembered by his sister, Erma Giertz and his brother, Lee Bidner as well as his sisters-in-law: Judi Rodgers and June Ottman (Jere). He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Jo, and his grandson, Zachary Straight.

Oliver farmed with his father and brother for over 70 years in the Bellflower area. He was actively involved in the community and was part of a variety of organizations. He and Betty Jo were members of the Fisher Church of Christ and later First Christian Church in Champaign. They served in both churches and enjoyed a wide circle of friends. They celebrated a 25th anniversary trip to Hawaii, a trip to the Rose Parade in 2001 to watch their grandsons march, and a tour of the western states in 1975. He and Betty Jo loved camping in their later years with friends at Lake Bloomington Scottish Rite Campground.

Oliver served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. His encampment was set up next to the village of Uijongbu, 20 miles south of the 38th parallel. His unit maintained army vehicles, local roads, and was also responsible for the protection of the local MASH unit. He often regaled his family with stories of his time spent there. His friendships with the men he served with continued throughout his whole life. Oliver was privileged to experience an Honor Flight in June of 2015 which he shared with his daughter, Loretta.

Oliver was most at home on a tractor, combine, or mower. His love for farming was evident every day of his life. He was known for his "Oliverisms". He shared with his grandchildren that "he fed the world"! He would chastise his daughters, if he found them in bed past 8:00 a.m. telling them "the day is a 1/3 over and what have you done to contribute to it". If the next day was a bean walking day, they were told to "hit the hay" because "4:00 comes early"! If there was an injury they were told "it was a long way from their heart" and to buck up and carry on. He kept his daughters out of trouble (as he put it) with a chicken project where 30,000 eggs were gathered each day. He never knew a stranger and often traveled the countryside to check the crops and visit with neighbors. His time spent with the farmers at the local Lotus Grain Elevator was a source of enjoyment each day. He instilled in his girls a strong work ethic, a sense of purpose for each day, and a love of the farm and what it offered to future generations. In short, don't sell the farm!

The family wishes to thank the caregivers at The Loft Nursing Home, Meadows Mennonite Nursing Home and Carle/BroMenn Hospice. They provided excellent care for him at the end of his life.

Memorials may be made in Oliver's name to Little Galilee Christian Assembly, 7539 Little Galilee Road, Clinton, IL, 61727, or online at littlegalilee.com.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, is in charge of arrangements.