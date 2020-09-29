NORMAL - Opal Katie Whitham, 72, of Normal, IL passed away peacefully on September 26, 2020 at The Loft Rehabilitation and Nursing of Normal, IL.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Hazel (Ybarzabal) Joubert, her brother Randy Joubert, and her father-in-law, Marvin Whitham.

Opal's family was military, and she spent time growing up in or near military bases all over the country. After high school, she moved back home to her family's roots in south Louisiana. It was there that she met her husband, Keith Whitham, in New Orleans. They married in Bloomington, IL on January 19, 1996. He survives her, along with her mother-in-law, Dorothy Whitham, a brother-in-law, Mark Whitham and two sisters-in-law, Jane (Jack) Hogue and Lou (Kory) Parkhurst, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Opal was an exceptional self-taught Cajun cook. On a dare from friends, she entered a gumbo-cooking contest against many of New Orleans' culinary school instructors and chefs from several of New Orleans restaurants. She walked away that day with the first place trophy. Opal was a hard-working entrepreneur who started her own shop from scratch and turned it into one of the largest hair and nail salons on the Westbank of New Orleans.

Opal loved meeting and making new friends. When she entered a room, within a few minutes she knew everyone. She loved cooking, fishing and hunting, playing card games, coloring in her books and always had a story and a joke to share with you.

Opal was a strong and determined individual who overcame some big challenges in her life. In 1998, Opal suffered a brain aneurysm and then a second one 7 weeks later. After months and months of hospitalization and rehabilitation, Opal recovered to be able to walk with a cane and learned how to effectively deal with the short term memory challenges that were the result of the aneurysm. She never complained once about "why me" and had a smile on her face to the end.

With her health issues, Opal met a lot of doctors, nurses, therapists, aids and helpers throughout the years. She and Keith are forever grateful to those individuals and the family friends who helped make her life as normal as it could be after the head injuries and all the recent illnesses. She was also very thankful to all the people who helped with the simple things in life like holding a door open for her and her wheelchair later in life.

As per her request, cremation rites have been accorded at Calvert & Metzler of Bloomington. A private family service will be held in the future.