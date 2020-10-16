MAROA - Orville "Ollie" Leroy Dash, 83, of Maroa, IL passed away at 8:53 AM, October 13, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Private graveside services will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Maroa Cemetery, Maroa, IL with Rev. Mary Alice Cunningham officiating and military honors following. Calvert Funeral Home, Maroa, IL is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Ollie's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Wish Bone Canine Rescue of Bloomington, IL, Macon County CASA or American Legion (Maroa).

Ollie was born April 28, 1937 in Maroa, IL, the son of Kenneth L. and Christibel (Harmon) Dash. He married Cynthia "Cindy" C. Christman August 21, 1959 in Maroa, IL. She passed away January 18, 2001.

Survivors include his children, Kimberley (David) Moore, Maroa, IL; Jeffrey Dash, Chicago, IL; and Tiffany (Harris) Sophocleous, Columbia, MO, granddaughter, Whitney Moore, Webster Grove, MO, sister, Linda (Ron) Voudrie, Decatur, IL. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins, who will greatly miss him.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Tom.Ollie was a US Army veteran. He retired in 1992 after 37 years at Caterpillar in Decatur, holding various manufacturing management positions. He then became a manufacturing consultant for Wagner Castings in Decatur.

Ollie was a member of the Maroa United Methodist Church. He was very patriotic and volunteered for many civic and charitable organizations, including: Alderman, Maroa City Council; Clinton Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge; Maroa Lion's Club; Maroa American Legion; Clinton AMVETS; Macon County CASA, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Macon County; Maroa Sesquicentennial Committee; Maroa-Forsyth School District Foundation Board Member; and Maroa Youth League Baseball Coach.

Ollie loved dogs and enjoyed cooking, listening to music, bowling, fishing and golfing. He was also an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and Maroa-Forsyth sports. In his retirement years, he enjoyed helping local farmers during harvest time.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Ollie's friends, neighbors, and healthcare providers for the love and care they gave him.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.