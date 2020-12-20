Pam Cunningham Wylder

Nov. 30, 1953 - Dec. 11, 2020

HICKORY HILLS - Pam Cunningham Wylder, 67, of Hickory Hills, IL, formerly of Bloomington, IL, passed away at home on December 11, 2020, surrounded by family. Her sharp wit and generous spirit will be deeply missed.

Pam was born and raised in Oak Lawn, IL. She attended the University of Illinois, earning a degree in French that she proudly displayed in the laundry room because, as the mother of three girls, that's where she spent most of her time. Before returning to Chicago for the last decade of her life, Pam lived in Bloomington-Normal for 30 years, where she taught CCD, managed the NCHS school store and, thanks to her three daughters, watched 20 uninterrupted and humid years of BNGSA softball. She spent much of her professional life as a paralegal, eventually retiring to focus on her real love: writing puzzles. She competed in the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament and was a regular contributor to Games Magazine. For many, however, her greatest publications were her hilarious annual Christmas letters.

Pam is survived by her daughters: Beth (Scott) Sederstrom of Valparaiso, IN; Kait (Frank) O'Hare of Chicago; and Allie (Ethan) Ashford of Chicago. She was a doting GramPam/PamPam to Rikesh and Joey Sederstrom and Frankie, Wylie, Evie and Mikey O'Hare. She is also survived by her sister, KC (Rob) Stirling of Encinitas, CA, as well as numerous extended family members and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Al and Bennie Cunningham.

Due to the global pandemic, a celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later, safer date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name can be made to St. Jude or Fair Fight.