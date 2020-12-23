Pat Escoubas

Feb. 8, 1936 - Dec. 18, 2020

ARMINGTON - Pat

Escoubas, 84, of Armington, IL, affectionately also known as "Granny Pat", passed December 18, 2020 at Heritage Health, Normal, after a year of medical ups and downs, including cancer, and in the end COVID-19.

Graveside service at Funks Grove Cemetery, McLean, IL, on December 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM is open to the public. Social distancing and masks are requested. A Celebration of Life in memory of Pat is anticipated sometime in the future. If you would like to honor Pat's memory, donations may be sent to Armington or Minier Fire & Rescue. Many thanks to those who've reached out in recent weeks and a special thanks to those home care providers whose assistance allowed her to live at home as long as she did. Haensel Funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

Patricia La Verne Bowen was born February 8, 1936 in Bloomington to Harlan V. (Mike) and Lorene Bowen of Arrowsmith and is preceded in death by a daughter (1959); her parents Harlan V. (Mike) and Lorene Bowen; sister Eldora Lauritson; and husbands: Doug Stauffer and Tom Escoubas.

Survived by her son Wayne (Debbie) Stauffer, Houston, TX and daughter Wendie Stauffer, Colorado City, CO; step sons: Tom (Donna) Escoubas, Armington, Bill (Bettie) Escoubas, Washington, Mike (Trudy) Escoubas, Bloomington; grandsons: Andrew, Timmy and Mark (Sydney) Stauffer; step grandchildren: Brent (Jamie) Escoubas, Matt Escoubas, Shaun (Wendy) Goodman, Travis (Tarasa), Tyler (Hilary) Escoubas, Adrienne Strong and their families; and great granddaughter Sophia; step great granddaughters: Ryken and Aria: and step great grandson, Carsen. She is also survived by a dear friend of 50+ years, Phyllis Myers.

The Stauffer's moved to Armington in 1964 and Pat couldn't imagine living anywhere else. Like so many who have gone on before her, Armington was home, community, family, friends. She enjoyed visiting family and friends that lived out of state but was always glad to get back HOME.

Pat graduated as an LPN in 1970, working for "Doc Lang" before launching what became a career in geriatric nursing at Bartman's Nursing Home (1973-1987). Heritage Manor, Normal became her new home away from home until retiring in 2006. She was proud to be a nurse, recalling the Nightingale Pledge shortly after being admitted to Heritage Health, Normal in November, where she enjoyed a few reunions with staff she'd worked with "back in the day".

Pat had a heart for caring for senior citizens with compassion to help them keep their dignity and unique personalities as much as possible as they approached the end of this life and entered the next. Her work life was committed to achieving this goal. While others dismissed caring for the elderly as less glamorous, Pat saw them every bit as important as any celebrity and she treated them with professionalism and with her best effort. A doll collector, Pat was a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs, Inc. She was a sucker for a cute Teddy Bear and "rescued" many from what must have been lonely lives on store shelves. She adopted a handful and talked to them regularly, no doubt finding solutions to the world's problems. There were A LOT of eyes in her living room with dolls and bears staring back at whoever visited. And then there were the birds and squirrels she welcomed onto the branches outside her window by feeding them. They repaid her with seasonal acrobatics.

Known as both a welcome and unwelcome backseat driver, always "watching out". Pat and Phyllis could have written a restaurant critique book of local eateries back in the day when eating out was a social event. Seasoned garage sale, book and second hand shoppe treasure hunters, emptying her apartment of 36 years, confirms adopting a "minimalist" lifestyle was NOT on her bucket list. She was known for being able to create "something" out of "nothing" and was often heard asserting you "never know" when you might be able to use "one of these". Other passions included reading and all things PBS. She traveled the world from her recliner and was fascinated by shows of Vets saving animals in sanctuaries.

In lieu of flowers, wear a mask, HUG who you can and feed the squirrels.