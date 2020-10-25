Patricia A. "Pat" Schroeder

Dec. 9, 1941 - Oct. 21, 2020

NORMAL – Patricia A. "Pat" Schroeder, 78, of Normal, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church in Normal, followed by an inurnment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be made to Epiphany Catholic Church or The Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Pat was born on December 9, 1941 in Bloomington, a daughter to Warren J. and Louise M. (Schopp) Thoennes. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, John E. "Jack" Schroeder on June 23, 1962 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Bloomington, beginning a lifelong adventure together, loving each other and raising their family.

She is survived by her devoted husband Jack; her sons: J.P. (Paula) Schroeder of The Villages, Florida, Mark (Cynthia) Schroeder of Glenarm, and Steve (Patti) Schroeder of Lisle; sister, Janet (Steve) Thompson of Secor; brother, John (Jean) Thoennes of Duluth, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two grandchildren.

She was a graduate of Trinity High School, Class of 1960. While raising her family, she worked part time for Sears in Bloomington for 33 years.

Pat enjoyed RVing and cruising/traveling throughout the world, most recently Mexico and the Dominican Republic. She also enjoyed gardening, decorating for and hosting family for holidays and special gatherings.

She was without a doubt the most devoted, loving, caring and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and good friend to so many and we all loved her so much. Words cannot describe how greatly she will be missed, and will live on in our memories and hearts forever.

Online condolences and memories of Pat may be left for her family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.