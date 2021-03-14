Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Pantagraph
The Pantagraph Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Patricia Burmaster
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021

Dr. Patricia Burmaster

Nov. 4, 1953 - Mar. 8, 2021

DALLAS, Texas - Dr. Patricia Burmaster, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Baylor Medical City Dallas in Dallas, Texas with her family at her side. Born November 4, 1953 in Havana Illinois, Patricia was the daughter of Berdette and Edith Weber. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Gary and Randy.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Dennis; son, Joshua (Karina), and her two grandchildren: Kassandra and Derek. For over 30 years, she was a Special Education teacher and administrator. She was committed to helping students and teachers alike reach higher levels of achievement. She received her doctorate degree in Special Education from Illinois State University.

Patricia had a vibrant, fun loving personality. She deeply cared for her friends and family, was always looking to help others, and was the glue of the Burmaster family. She was overjoyed with being a grandmother and we are blessed that she had an opportunity to meet her new grandson, which was among the happiest points in her life before her passing. She will be dearly missed by everyone.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a future date, and memorials may be made to the donor's choice.


Published by The Pantagraph on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
Heaven gained another loving Angel. Blessed to have taught under Pattie in Chenoa, IL. I´m still learning from her
Christina Esau
September 4, 2021
Denny we just heard about Pattie So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers for you and your family. Still remember walking with Pattie around the neighborhood. She will be missed.
Brenda and Gary Sushka
April 14, 2021
Dennie, so sorry to hear about Pattie's passing. We were classmates and I visited you in Minier 40 yrs ago after my car accident, if you remember. My thoughts and prayers are with you and the kids.
Velva Foster Fletcher
March 27, 2021
Denny, I am so sorry to see the news of Patties passing. My regards to your family, even though I didn't know them. My sympathy to you all. The days of McLean County Service Co. and the times of boating on the Illinois River. Times at Havana, and helping you guys on your house at Minier. We were just youngsters. Patty could be softly quiet with explosions of laughter and conversation. My prayers for you are going up. Take care. God Bless.
Doug Brown
March 24, 2021
Keith and Cindy
March 22, 2021
Keith and Cindy
March 22, 2021
Keith and Cindy
March 22, 2021
Denny and family our deepest sympathy. She was a fabulous friend and we´ll always cherish the memories we have of all the wonderful times we shared with her. Love Keith and Cindy.
Keith and Cindy
March 22, 2021
Dennis and Family, Thinking of you at this difficult time. May all the warm and special memories bring you comfort in the days ahead. With my deepest Sympathy. Rodney
Rodney Olson
March 22, 2021
I was shocked to hear of the passing of Patty. We were classmates while growing up in Havana. She was so much fun to be around and will be missed. I hope the family is doing well during this very difficult time.
Brad Burgett
March 16, 2021
We are so sorry to hear this news. We really enjoyed the times we got to spend with Denny and Patty. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love from the other Denny and Patty
Denny and Patty Gaddis
March 16, 2021
she was a awsome teacher sweet kind will be missed
cecelia mckean
March 15, 2021
The world is suffering a huge loss without Patty in it . She was such a dear person .
Delayne
March 14, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Patty's passing. I enjoyed my time working with Patty at NCHS.
Peg Donaldson
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results