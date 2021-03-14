Dr. Patricia Burmaster

Nov. 4, 1953 - Mar. 8, 2021

DALLAS, Texas - Dr. Patricia Burmaster, age 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Baylor Medical City Dallas in Dallas, Texas with her family at her side. Born November 4, 1953 in Havana Illinois, Patricia was the daughter of Berdette and Edith Weber. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers: Gary and Randy.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Dennis; son, Joshua (Karina), and her two grandchildren: Kassandra and Derek. For over 30 years, she was a Special Education teacher and administrator. She was committed to helping students and teachers alike reach higher levels of achievement. She received her doctorate degree in Special Education from Illinois State University.

Patricia had a vibrant, fun loving personality. She deeply cared for her friends and family, was always looking to help others, and was the glue of the Burmaster family. She was overjoyed with being a grandmother and we are blessed that she had an opportunity to meet her new grandson, which was among the happiest points in her life before her passing. She will be dearly missed by everyone.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a future date, and memorials may be made to the donor's choice.