Patricia Rae Ellenberger
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021

Patricia (Pat) Rae Ellenberger

May 4, 1929 - May 7, 2021

EL PASO - Patricia (Pat) Rae Ellenberger, Wife, Mom, Grandma, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 7, 2021 at the age of 92.

Pat was born May 4, 1929 in Bloomington, to the late Calvin and Nell (Kirwan) Ethington. She was the middle child of nine.

Pat graduated from Gridley High School in 1947, where she met the love of her life, Joe Ellenberger. Joe called her the prettiest girl in school. They celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in December. Early in their marriage, Pat worked as a roller-skating messenger for State Farm. A true team, they worked together at the family filling station in Gridley, El Paso Golf Course, and finally living and working at Hazy Hills Golf Course. Pat loved flowers and planted them at every tee on Hazy Hills. She was always very active. If she wasn't working, she was sewing, knitting, crocheting, painting or cooking. Items made for grandkids always had a tag sewn in it that said "made with love by Grandma." Grandma always made holidays and birthdays very special for her family. Everyone received small "table gifts" at your seat at the table. For kids, even if it wasn't your birthday, you would receive a small present, so as not to feel left out. Pat was a fountain of youth. An avid golfer, Wednesday mornings was Ladies Day. Her group golfed together for nearly 40 years. For 30 years, Fridays would be her day to take family or friends living in the nursing home to lunch in Gridley. At 60 she taught herself to play piano. Nothing in her life matched her love for Joe. What made Pat so great? Joe says it best, "She was a true friend." She was caring, selfless, confident, generous, modest, and intelligent. Anyone who knew Pat, was better for knowing her. She will be missed every day.

Pat's devoted husband, Joe Ellenberger, survives. She was a loving Mom to her daughter, Patti (Larry) Uphoff and son, Tom (Michelle) Ellenberger. She was lovingly known as "Gram" to her five grandchildren: Chrissie (Ellenberger) Strong; Sam, Ed, Mike and Dorothy Uphoff; Seven great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer's Association.


Published by The Pantagraph on Jun. 15, 2021.
Before I moved to Albuquerque in 1991 my husband Dave Tibbs and I played a lot of golf at Hazy Hills. The first year I just walked with Dave until I got the courage to start golfing. Pat sold me her set of 1952 Betty Hicks Wilson golf clubs and that is the set I learned with. I still have them. Joe and Pat were so nice and we enjoyed our time so much at Hazy Hills because of their kindness. God Bless Pat and Joe and the entire family.
Terri (Tibbs) Spiak
Other
June 16, 2021
I grew up on the farm 1 1/4 miles west of Gridley on the hard road. Ethington's lived in the next house west of us. When I was in the first grade I kept hearing about the big homecoming game coming up at the High School. I decided to go. I was walking along the road when Joe and Pat stopped and offered me a ride and asked where i was going and told me they were going to the samething. They let me tag along all afternoon and evening with them and even bought me a Baby Ruth candy bar. I felt so comfortable and safe with them. Before dark they dropped me off at home. I am sure their plans for the day didn't include having a six year old kid with them al day. Over 70 years later I never forget their act of kindness in sharing the day with me. I remember that day like it was yesterday thanks to Joe and Pat for their kindness. What a wonderful couple they were.
Tom Quinn
School
June 16, 2021
Pat was "everybody´s grandma". She took joy in all the successes, contributed wherever she could help, and was a gentle presence in everyone´s life. She never needed to be the center of attention, but was always there, supporting and loving and teaching by example. Pat always made you feel at home, and welcomed you with open arms. She was a wonderful, beautiful soul. I feel like such a lucky individual to have known her, and she made a huge difference in this world. My love to the family.
Missy Killian
Friend
June 15, 2021
Unfortunately I didn't get to spend much time with her but my memories of her and uncle Joe has, and will always bring a smile to my face and a warn feeling in my heart. Love to all
Judy Ellenberger
Family
June 15, 2021
Aunt Pat was such a sweet person and always happy, I have many special memories from my childhood when we visited Gridley.
Susie (Carlson) Murphy
Family
June 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Mrs. Ellenberger was a truly great lady. Prayers for her and the family.
Robert Hussemann
June 15, 2021
My Condolences to the family Pat was a wonderful lady
Bob Fleming
Friend
June 15, 2021
