Patricia Ann Girard

June 28, 1944 - Dec. 11, 2020

NORMAL - Patricia Ann Girard, 76, of Normal, IL, unexpectedly passed away in her home on December 11, 2020. She was born to Vanua and Edward Rediger in Bloomington, IL. She married her husband, Edward Girard in Peoria, IL, on April 29, 1977.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Edward; sister, Connie (Bill) Nobling of Normal; son, Bradley (Shannah) Girard of Normal; and two grandchildren: Jayden Girard and Makayla Rodrick, both of Normal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vanua and Edward Rediger; brother, Mick Rediger; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward (Mildred) Girard; and son, Bryan Girard.

Patricia was the most caring woman anyone could have met; being a wonderful mother to many children. She loved to watch NASCAR and enjoyed watching sports on Sundays. Her favorite teams were the Bears and the Cubs. Patricia also enjoyed spending time with her friends, Teresa Tully and Gary Tulle, as they played cards, took trips to Branson, and met their coffee group at Target on Saturdays. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and cleaning houses. She was known for working for the Cancer Center and her going to garage sales. Patricia is already missed by so many.

A public visitation will be at 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. on December 21, 2020 at East Lawn Funeral Home, Bloomington with a private graveside service to follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Carle Community Cancer Center in Normal, IL.